Morning Report: Ward, Burks Excited to Work with DeMeco Ryans

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 21.
New and Notable
Charvarius Ward Shares What He's Looking Forward to in SF
The former undrafted cornerback discussed his decision to sign with the 49ers in free agency and shared what he's looking forward to heading into Year 5. Watch the full video below. 👇
Free Agent Facts: Linebacker Oren Burks
Originally from Alexandria, Virginia, Burks attended Vanderbilt University where he flexed his athletic versatility making starts at several different positions along the Commodores defense. As a safety, hybrid safety/linebacker and inside linebacker, Burks totaled 228 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions, 15.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
In his senior year, Burks ranked No. 15 in the SEC in total tackles. He concluded his collegiate career with 40 starts in 45 appearances and in 2017 was ranked as the team's leader in several defensive statistical categories including total tackles, tackles for loss and interceptions.
Read More >>>
In the Community
The 49ers and Sourdough Sam honored Westmoor High School senior Nicole Tsang as the 2022 Bay Area All-Star Scholarship team recipient.