The strong and versatile athlete is just as serious about community service as he is about football. Burks is currently involved with a number of organizations that work towards his personal causes and beliefs, including House of Hope, Sherman Phoenix and the South County Football Alumni Association.

House of Hope works to support women and children out of homelessness in the greater Green Bay Area by providing everyday resources and the opportunity to learn new skills. Burks has also worked with the Packers in order to donate over $75,000 to Sherman Phoenix, a group that supports entrepreneurship and community wealth in Sherman Park Milwaukee, an area that has experienced a long history of systematic oppression and racial unrest. Alongside his high school teammates and friends, Burks founded the South County Football Alumni Association to give back to the program where he started his football career.