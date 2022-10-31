Morning Report: Big Win for the 49ers vs. the Rams

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following #SFvsLAR
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 in the Week 8 matchup at SoFi Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
Christian McCaffrey Makes History vs. Rams; 7 Takeaways from #SFvsLAR
The San Francisco 49ers are back to their winning ways, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 to improve to 4-4 on the year. The victory extends the 49ers regular season win-streak against LA to eight-straight games. After trailing 14-10 at the half, San Francisco shut out the Rams and put up 21 unanswered points to secure the win at SoFi Stadium.
This Day in the Bay
October 31, 1971
On this day, 49ers wide receiver Gene Washington and quarterback John Brodie combined for 160 yards through the air in San Francisco's 27-10 win over the New England Patriots.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
