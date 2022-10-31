Powered By

Morning Report: Big Win for the 49ers vs. the Rams

Oct 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 31st.

New and Notable

What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 in the Week 8 matchup at SoFi Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:

Christian McCaffrey Makes History vs. Rams; 7 Takeaways from #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers are back to their winning ways, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 to improve to 4-4 on the year. The victory extends the 49ers regular season win-streak against LA to eight-straight games. After trailing 14-10 at the half, San Francisco shut out the Rams and put up 21 unanswered points to secure the win at SoFi Stadium.

This Day in the Bay

October 31, 1971

On this day, 49ers wide receiver Gene Washington and quarterback John Brodie combined for 160 yards through the air in San Francisco's 27-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive to SoFi Stadium for Week 8 vs. Rams

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2 / 45

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
5 / 45

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
7 / 45

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
8 / 45

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
10 / 45

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
11 / 45

OL Keith Ismael

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
12 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
13 / 45

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
14 / 45

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 45

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
16 / 45

RB Tevin Coleman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
17 / 45

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
18 / 45

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
20 / 45

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
21 / 45

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
23 / 45

RB Tevin Coleman

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
24 / 45

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
25 / 45

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
26 / 45

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
27 / 45

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
28 / 45

TE Tyler Kroft

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
29 / 45

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
30 / 45

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 45

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
32 / 45

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
33 / 45

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
34 / 45

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
35 / 45

TE Tyler Kroft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
36 / 45

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
38 / 45

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
39 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
40 / 45

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
41 / 45

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
42 / 45

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
43 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
44 / 45

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
45 / 45

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 8) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 35

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
8 / 35

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
9 / 35

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
10 / 35

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
11 / 35

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
12 / 35

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
14 / 35

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 35

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
16 / 35

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
17 / 35

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
18 / 35

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
19 / 35

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Running Backs
20 / 35

49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
22 / 35

TE Tyler Kroft

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
23 / 35

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 35

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
28 / 35

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
29 / 35

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
31 / 35

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
33 / 35

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Sneak IV
35 / 35

WR Willie Sneak IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Images (Week 8)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
2 / 44

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 44

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
6 / 44

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
7 / 44

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Deommodore Lenoir
10 / 44

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
11 / 44

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
14 / 44

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
20 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
21 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE Ross Dwelley
23 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
26 / 44

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 44

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
30 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
31 / 44

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
33 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
34 / 44

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
35 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
36 / 44

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
38 / 44

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
40 / 44

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, TE George Kittle
42 / 44

OL Aaron Banks, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
43 / 44

DB Tarvarius Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
44 / 44

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
