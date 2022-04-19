Morning Report: Analysts Single In on DB for 49ers Pick at No. 61

New and Notable

2022 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Analysts Suggest DBs for 61st-Overall Pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner with just 11 days before the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make their first pick on Friday, April 29.

Although most of the speculation surrounding San Francisco's 61st pick is zeroed in on the 49ers secondary, one draft analyst has highlighted a receiver that could fit well in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Regardless of which side of the ball the 49ers target with their first selection, national media agree that the team will pick a player with a versatile skill set.