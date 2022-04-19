Morning Report: Analysts Single In on DB for 49ers Pick at No. 61

Good Morning Faithful,
2022 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Analysts Suggest DBs for 61st-Overall Pick
The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner with just 11 days before the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make their first pick on Friday, April 29.
Although most of the speculation surrounding San Francisco's 61st pick is zeroed in on the 49ers secondary, one draft analyst has highlighted a receiver that could fit well in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. Regardless of which side of the ball the 49ers target with their first selection, national media agree that the team will pick a player with a versatile skill set.
As 49ers.com continues it's weekly roundup of mock draft projections, here's what media analysts forecast the 49ers doing heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed DL Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal.
Turay (6-5, 248) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the last four years with the Colts (2018-21), he has appeared in 38 games (three starts) and registered 33 tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Turay has also appeared in three postseason contests and added three tackles.
