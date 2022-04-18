49ers Sign DL Kemoko Turay 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed DL Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal.

Turay (6-5, 248) was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the last four years with the Colts (2018-21), he has appeared in 38 games (three starts) and registered 33 tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Turay has also appeared in three postseason contests and added three tackles.

Last season with the Colts, Turay appeared in 13 games and finished with nine tackles, a career-high 5.5 sacks and the first fumble recovery of his career.