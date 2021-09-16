Powered By

Morning Report: Analysts Release Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

Sep 16, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, September 16

New and Notable

2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Week 1 Nail Biter?

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their 2021 campaign 1-0 following a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Sunday's season opener. San Francisco got off to a hot start, putting up a 28-point lead before Detroit scored their final two touchdowns with under a minute left in the contest

Beyond a botched handoff in the opening drive, San Francisco's offense put together several impressive drives in the first half all resulting in points. Meanwhile, the defense managed to hold Detroit to just 10 points in the first two quarters.

Following the nail-biting finish in Week 1, several pundits assessed where the 49ers stand heading into Week 2 of the season, with San Francisco standing as high as a Top 3 team in the league and as low as 14 in some rankings. Here's where several national media sites have the 49ers standing coming on the heels of Week 1.

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced that they have claimed RB Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Cannon (5-11, 185) was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Jets (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020) and Ravens (2021), he has appeared in 35 games and registered 50 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown to go along with 20 receptions for 160 yards.

Read More >>>

Go-To Meals, O-Line Bonding and More; 7 Things We Learned From Alex Mack

It's a return to the Bay Area for Berekely alum and six-time Pro Bowler Alex Mack. During the latest episode of the Unscripted Podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, 49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin and Mack covered a myriad of topics including his transition back to Northern California, being reunited with Kyle Shanahan and how he landed at the center position. Here are seven things we learned from the center.

Inside the Oval: Sarina Soriano, 49ers Bilingual Senior Producer

In the 20th episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Sarina Soriano discussed her journey to the 49ers Studios team, the importance of creating Spanish-language content, her favorite memories on the road and more.

Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

49ers En Español

Say Cheese

49ers Practice in West Virginia in Preparation for Week 2 

Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to Week 2 and the Philadelphia Eagles.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 57

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
2 / 57

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
3 / 57

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
4 / 57

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
5 / 57

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 57

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
8 / 57

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
9 / 57

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
12 / 57

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
13 / 57

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 57

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street
15 / 57

DL Kentavius Street

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 57

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, RB Elijah Mitchell
17 / 57

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
18 / 57

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 57

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 57

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
22 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 57

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
24 / 57

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
25 / 57

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 57

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
28 / 57

CB Dontae Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
29 / 57

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
30 / 57

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
31 / 57

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
32 / 57

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
33 / 57

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
34 / 57

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
35 / 57

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
36 / 57

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
37 / 57

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 57

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
39 / 57

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
40 / 57

C Alex Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 57

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
42 / 57

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 57

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
44 / 57

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky
45 / 57

K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
46 / 57

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
47 / 57

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
48 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner
49 / 57

TE Ross Dwelley, TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
50 / 57

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
51 / 57

DL Zach Kerr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
52 / 57

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
53 / 57

DL D.J. Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2021 49ers
54 / 57

2021 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR River Cracraft
55 / 57

WR River Cracraft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
56 / 57

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
57 / 57

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Brock Purdy Set to Make Arizona Debut 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Receive NFL Weekly Awards 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Heading Into Week 15 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SEAvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win Over the Seattle Seahawks 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome New Safety to the Team 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Win NFL Awards from Week 13 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make it to the Top of the NFL Power Rankings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsPHI🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 42-19 Victory Over the Eagles 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsPHI 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: McCaffrey Earns NFL Honors for Week 12 Performance 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising