Go-To Meals, O-Line Bonding and More; 7 Things We Learned From Alex Mack

Reuniting with Kyle Shanahan

For the third time in his career, Mack is linking up with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Previously, the two first joined forces in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns and again in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons. Reunited again, Mack said working in Shanahan's offense allows players to be more confident as blockers.

"The No. 1 thing that's amazing about this offense is how everything ties in together," Mack said. "That they have committed to the outside zone scheme and everything feeds off of that. As a blocker, you can be very dependent on where the running back's going to be, how your fits are and be very confident in what you do."