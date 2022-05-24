Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Tight End to a One-Year Deal

May 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 24.

New and Notable

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Chris Slayton.

Kroft (6-6, 252) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Bengals (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-20) and New York Jets (2021), he has appeared in 81 games (48 starts) and registered 101 receptions for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start). Kroft appeared in nine games (six starts) and finished with 16 catches for 173 yards and one touchdowns with the Jets in 2021.

Read More >>>

Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program

49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program. Carthon will join more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 teams.

The NFL will host the inaugural event on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Return to the Field for Phase Three

Check out some of the best images from the team's practice during Phase Three of the 2022 offseason program.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
2 / 66

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 66

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Trey Sermon
4 / 66

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Trey Sermon

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett, DL Kevin Givens, DL Maurice Hurst
5 / 66

DL Alex Barrett, DL Kevin Givens, DL Maurice Hurst

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 66

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 66

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
8 / 66

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
9 / 66

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 49ers
10 / 66

2022 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
11 / 66

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Leon O'Neal Jr.
12 / 66

S Leon O'Neal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
13 / 66

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Marcus Johnson
14 / 66

WR Marcus Johnson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 66

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
16 / 66

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
18 / 66

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
19 / 66

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Tariq Castro-Fields
20 / 66

DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
21 / 66

DB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
22 / 66

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
23 / 66

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
24 / 66

RB JaMycal Hasty

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB George Odum
25 / 66

DB George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
26 / 66

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
27 / 66

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
28 / 66

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
29 / 66

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
30 / 66

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
31 / 66

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
32 / 66

DB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Tayler Hawkins
33 / 66

DB Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Marcus Johnson
34 / 66

WR Marcus Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, DL Samson Ebukam
35 / 66

DL Charles Omenihu, DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
36 / 66

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
37 / 66

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Taysir Mack
38 / 66

WR Taysir Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
39 / 66

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
40 / 66

TE Jordan Matthews

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
41 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
42 / 66

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
43 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Austin Mack
44 / 66

WR Austin Mack

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR KeeSean Johnson
45 / 66

WR KeeSean Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
46 / 66

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
47 / 66

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
48 / 66

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Sam Schlueter, OL Spencer Burford, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
49 / 66

OL Sam Schlueter, OL Spencer Burford, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
50 / 66

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
51 / 66

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Tariq Castro-Fields
52 / 66

DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Ka'dar Hollman
53 / 66

DB Ka'dar Hollman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 66

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Sam Schlueter, OL Spencer Burford
55 / 66

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Sam Schlueter, OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
56 / 66

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
57 / 66

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
58 / 66

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Qwuantrezz Knight
59 / 66

DB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
60 / 66

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Samuel Womack III
61 / 66

DB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemeko Turay
62 / 66

DL Kemeko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
63 / 66

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst, LB Fred Warner
64 / 66

DL Maurice Hurst, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
65 / 66

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers
66 / 66

2022 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mark Your Calendars

Dwight Clark Legacy Series: June 1, 2022

Join San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young, Bryant Young, Terrell Owens, Charles Haley, Patrick Willis, Arik Armstead and more for a special evening to celebrate the legacy of Dwight Clark.

The Dwight Clark Legacy Series is an annual event featuring themed roundtable conversations with former and current 49ers, and the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award. Joe Montana described Clark as "the ultimate teammate" so the award will be presented to the current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork.

Learn More >>>

Buy Tickets >>>

In the Community

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Dwight Clark Legacy Series

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Host Rookie Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Release 2022 Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Countdown to the 49ers Schedule Reveal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Arik Armstead Goes Back to School

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top 10 on Post-Draft Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Game in Mexico City

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Unveil Team-Branded California License Plates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Pick Up Nine Players During 2022 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Three Players on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising