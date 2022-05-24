Morning Report: 49ers Sign Tight End to a One-Year Deal

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 24.
New and Notable
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Chris Slayton.
Kroft (6-6, 252) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Bengals (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-20) and New York Jets (2021), he has appeared in 81 games (48 starts) and registered 101 receptions for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start). Kroft appeared in nine games (six starts) and finished with 16 catches for 173 yards and one touchdowns with the Jets in 2021.
Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program
49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program. Carthon will join more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 teams.
The NFL will host the inaugural event on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.
Say Cheese
Mark Your Calendars
Dwight Clark Legacy Series: June 1, 2022
Join San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young, Bryant Young, Terrell Owens, Charles Haley, Patrick Willis, Arik Armstead and more for a special evening to celebrate the legacy of Dwight Clark.
The Dwight Clark Legacy Series is an annual event featuring themed roundtable conversations with former and current 49ers, and the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award. Joe Montana described Clark as "the ultimate teammate" so the award will be presented to the current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork.
