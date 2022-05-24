Morning Report: 49ers Sign Tight End to a One-Year Deal

New and Notable

Roster Moves

Kroft (6-6, 252) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Bengals (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-20) and New York Jets (2021), he has appeared in 81 games (48 starts) and registered 101 receptions for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start). Kroft appeared in nine games (six starts) and finished with 16 catches for 173 yards and one touchdowns with the Jets in 2021.