Presented by

49ers Sign TE Kroft; Waive DL Slayton

May 23, 2022 at 02:10 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Chris Slayton.

Kroft (6-6, 252) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Bengals (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-20) and New York Jets (2021), he has appeared in 81 games (48 starts) and registered 101 receptions for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also appeared in two postseason contests (one start). Kroft appeared in nine games (six starts) and finished with 16 catches for 173 yards and one touchdowns with the Jets in 2021.

A 29-year-old native of Downingtown, PA, Kroft attended Rutgers University where he appeared in 37 games (24 starts) and registered 70 receptions for 901 yards and five touchdowns.

Slayton (6-4, 316) signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 31, 2022.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Waive TE Garrett Walston

The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Garrett Walston.

news

49ers Sign 14 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and waived WR Connor Wedington.

news

49ers Agree to Terms with 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free agents.

news

49ers Re-Sign CB Jason Verrett to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have re-signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Bosa, Al-Shaair Signs One-Year Tender

The 49ers announced that the team has exercised the fifth-year contract option on DL Nick Bosa and that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has signed his one-year tendered contract.

news

Daniel Brunskill and Jauan Jennings Sign One-Year Tendered Contracts

On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and wide receiver Jauan Jennings have each signed their one-year tendered contracts.

news

49ers Sign DL Kemoko Turay

On Monday, the 49ers signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Two Wide Receivers to One-Year Deals

The 49ers have signed WR Marcus Johnson and WR Malik Turner to one-year deals and re-signed DL Maurice Hurst.

news

49ers Re-Sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

The 49ers have re-signed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley

The former undrafted tight end re-signed with the 49ers on a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign CB Darqueze Dennard

On Friday, the 49ers signed Dennard to a one-year deal.

Advertising