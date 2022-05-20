Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program

Carthon manages the pro scouting department in evaluating players among the professional leagues while continuing his duties of advance scouting of the 49ers upcoming opponents. In addition, he prepares the club for acquisitions through free agency, trades and the daily waiver wire.

In 2013 and 2018, Carthon was also selected to participate in the NFL Career Development Symposium at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Carthon spent five seasons (2012-16) as the director of pro personnel with the Los Angeles Rams and four seasons (2008-11) as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons.