Morning Report: 49ers Sign Free Agents to the Roster 🗞️

New and Notable
Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️
As the final whistle from the 2023 NFL season echoed, San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to share their reflections on the year.
From accomplishing high-set goals to the season's challenging moments and everything in between, the players' posts captured just how special this year was. With lessons learned and memories cherished, the team celebrated reaching the pinnacle of professional football – competing in the Super Bowl. Their heartfelt words summed up the significance of the 2023 season and the special place it holds in the hearts of the Faithful.
49ers Sign DL Earnest Brown IV and DL Raymond Johnson III
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed the following two free agents to one-year deals:
- DL Earnest Brown IV
- DL Raymond Johnson III
Brown IV (6-5, 270) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Following his release from the Rams on August 31, 2021, he signed with the team's practice squad the following day. Over Brown's three-year career with the Rams (2021-23), he has appeared in 12 games (three starts) and registered 14 tackles. In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games and registered five tackles.
San Francisco 49ers Sign Four Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed the following four free agents:
- DL Alex Barrett
- DL Austin Bryant
- OL Corey Luciano
- DL T.Y. McGill
All of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad.
Shanahan Makes Defensive Coordinator Coaching Change
Coaching changes have been made as the San Francisco 49ers close the book on the 2023 season and head into the offseason. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that he relieved Steve Wilks of his duties as defensive coordinator. Wilks was hired last offseason to replace DeMeco Ryans, who took the head coaching job with the Houston Texans, and came to The Bay after serving as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers at the tail end of 2022.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Fans gathered at the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road during Super Bowl LVIII for a 49ers watch party presented by Avery Dennison.