Morning Report: 49ers Sign Free Agents to the Roster 🗞️

Feb 21, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, February 21st.

New and Notable

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

As the final whistle from the 2023 NFL season echoed, San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to share their reflections on the year.

From accomplishing high-set goals to the season's challenging moments and everything in between, the players' posts captured just how special this year was. With lessons learned and memories cherished, the team celebrated reaching the pinnacle of professional football – competing in the Super Bowl. Their heartfelt words summed up the significance of the 2023 season and the special place it holds in the hearts of the Faithful.

49ers Sign DL Earnest Brown IV and DL Raymond Johnson III

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed the following two free agents to one-year deals:

  • DL Earnest Brown IV
  • DL Raymond Johnson III

Brown IV (6-5, 270) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Following his release from the Rams on August 31, 2021, he signed with the team's practice squad the following day. Over Brown's three-year career with the Rams (2021-23), he has appeared in 12 games (three starts) and registered 14 tackles. In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games and registered five tackles.

San Francisco 49ers Sign Four Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed the following four free agents:

All of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad.

Shanahan Makes Defensive Coordinator Coaching Change

Coaching changes have been made as the San Francisco 49ers close the book on the 2023 season and head into the offseason. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that he relieved Steve Wilks of his duties as defensive coordinator. Wilks was hired last offseason to replace DeMeco Ryans, who took the head coaching job with the Houston Texans, and came to The Bay after serving as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers at the tail end of 2022.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Faithful Gather for Leeds United Watch Party

Fans gathered at the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road during Super Bowl LVIII for a 49ers watch party presented by Avery Dennison.

49ers Faithful
1 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 33

49ers Faithful

Luke Holroyd/49ers
