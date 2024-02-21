Morning Report: 49ers Sign Free Agents to the Roster 🗞️

Shanahan Makes Defensive Coordinator Coaching Change

Coaching changes have been made as the San Francisco 49ers close the book on the 2023 season and head into the offseason. On Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that he relieved Steve Wilks of his duties as defensive coordinator. Wilks was hired last offseason to replace DeMeco Ryans, who took the head coaching job with the Houston Texans, and came to The Bay after serving as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers at the tail end of 2022.