Morning Report: 49ers Set for NFC Divisional Round Against Packers 🗞️

Jan 15, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 15th.

New and Notable

49ers Set to Host Packers in NFC Divisional Round

The wait is over, Faithful! The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round next weekend. The seventh-seeded Packers 48-32 upset of the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys locked in the matchup which will take place on January 20 at 5:15pm PT. San Francisco was prepared to wait as late as Monday for the results of the final NFC Wild Card game to have their opponent set, instead the news came as early as possible following the outcome of the first NFC game of the weekend.

McCaffrey, Warner and Five More 49ers Earn 2023 AP All-Pro Honors

The accolades continue to roll in for the San Francisco 49ers who had a total of seven players earn Associated Press All-Pro honors for the 2023 season. This marks the third year in a row the team has multiple first-team selections, and two players were unanimous selections. Additionally, the 49ers had two players make the AP All-Pro Second-Team. All-Pro selections are determined by a vote of 50 accredited media members of the Associated Press.

5 Things to Know: Javon Kinlaw

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave was a newcomer to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 after signing with the team in free agency, and he's made an immediate impact on the interior of the 49ers D-line.

"We knew we had to go get a difference maker," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said following the 2023 free agency period. "And that was Javon Hargrave."

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Faithful Get Amped Up at Levi's® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Faithful
1 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 23

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

