Morning Report: 49ers Secure NFC West Title 🗞️

Dec 18, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 18th.

New and Notable

49ers Win the West with 45-29 Win vs. Cardinals; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers hit the road in Week 15 for their second-to-last divisional matchup of the season. Just like in 2022, the red and gold had the opportunity to secure the NFC West crown in Week 15, and did just that, with a 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The victory in Arizona also keeps the team at the top of the conference standings and in the driver's seat of their playoff positioning. This road trip also has a personal element for starting quarterback who made his first-career start in his home state.

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 15

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 at State Farm Stadium in Week 15. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on defeating the Cardinals and clinching the division:

"Our No. 1 goal is to get in the playoffs and we got that last week. Winning this division, getting it last year, getting it this year, it's huge. We just want to get in the playoffs. When you win your division, it's a much better road in the playoffs and I know the guys were pumped about it. But now our biggest thing is making sure we have two home games and trying to get a Bye. That's what we're focused on now."

49ers Go Back-to-Back as NFC West Champs

The San Francisco 49ers secured the division crown with a 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. This marks the first time during head coach Kyle Shanahan's tenure that the 49ers have gone back-to-back as NFC West champs. This weekend's win over Arizona keeps them perfect against NFC West opponents (5-0) in 2023, and with just one division matchup left to go, the 49ers will have the opportunity to complete the NFC West sweep in consecutive seasons. The red and gold have their final NFC West contest in Week 18 against in-state rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 15 matchup.

RB Jordan Mason
1 / 25

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
2 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 25

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
7 / 25

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
8 / 25

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 25

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 25

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
11 / 25

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
12 / 25

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 25

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 25

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
17 / 25

CB Isaiah Oliver, S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
18 / 25

OL Ben Bartch

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner, TE George Kittle
19 / 25

TE Charlie Woerner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
20 / 25

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody
21 / 25

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
23 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 25

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Images (Week 15)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

49ers Defense
1 / 45

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
5 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
6 / 45

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
8 / 45

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
9 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
14 / 45

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
15 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
17 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 45

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 45

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffr
22 / 45

RB Christian McCaffr

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
25 / 45

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
27 / 45

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
30 / 45

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
32 / 45

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
34 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
35 / 45

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
37 / 45

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
39 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
40 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
42 / 45

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
43 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
44 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
45 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 45-29 Win Over Cardinals 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers Defensive Backs
1 / 35

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
2 / 35

49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 35

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Running Backs
4 / 35

49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
5 / 35

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Tight Ends
6 / 35

49ers Tight Ends

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
7 / 35

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Wide Receivers
9 / 35

49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
10 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Linebackers
11 / 35

49ers Linebackers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy
12 / 35

OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
13 / 35

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 35

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, CB Ambry Thomas, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
19 / 35

CB Samuel Womack III, CB Ambry Thomas, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, DL Nick Bosa
20 / 35

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals ILB Josh Woods
21 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals ILB Josh Woods

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters, Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado
23 / 35

LB Dee Winters, Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
24 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, QB Brock Purdy
25 / 35

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Arizona Cardinals OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Jake Brendel
26 / 35

Arizona Cardinals OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker
27 / 35

LB Fred Warner, Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Aaron Banks, Nick Zakelj
29 / 35

OL Jaylon Moore, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Aaron Banks, Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr., WR Chris Conley
30 / 35

CB Isaiah Oliver, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr., WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young, Arizona Cardinals OL Paris
31 / 35

DL Chase Young, Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
32 / 35

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker, FB Kyle Juszczyk
33 / 35

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
34 / 35

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
35 / 35

Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

