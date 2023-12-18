Morning Report: 49ers Secure NFC West Title 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Win the West with 45-29 Win vs. Cardinals; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsAZ
The San Francisco 49ers hit the road in Week 15 for their second-to-last divisional matchup of the season. Just like in 2022, the red and gold had the opportunity to secure the NFC West crown in Week 15, and did just that, with a 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The victory in Arizona also keeps the team at the top of the conference standings and in the driver's seat of their playoff positioning. This road trip also has a personal element for starting quarterback who made his first-career start in his home state.
What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 15
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 at State Farm Stadium in Week 15. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on defeating the Cardinals and clinching the division:
"Our No. 1 goal is to get in the playoffs and we got that last week. Winning this division, getting it last year, getting it this year, it's huge. We just want to get in the playoffs. When you win your division, it's a much better road in the playoffs and I know the guys were pumped about it. But now our biggest thing is making sure we have two home games and trying to get a Bye. That's what we're focused on now."
49ers Go Back-to-Back as NFC West Champs
The San Francisco 49ers secured the division crown with a 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. This marks the first time during head coach Kyle Shanahan's tenure that the 49ers have gone back-to-back as NFC West champs. This weekend's win over Arizona keeps them perfect against NFC West opponents (5-0) in 2023, and with just one division matchup left to go, the 49ers will have the opportunity to complete the NFC West sweep in consecutive seasons. The red and gold have their final NFC West contest in Week 18 against in-state rival, the Los Angeles Rams.
