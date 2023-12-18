Morning Report: 49ers Secure NFC West Title 🗞️

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 15

"Our No. 1 goal is to get in the playoffs and we got that last week. Winning this division, getting it last year, getting it this year, it's huge. We just want to get in the playoffs. When you win your division, it's a much better road in the playoffs and I know the guys were pumped about it. But now our biggest thing is making sure we have two home games and trying to get a Bye. That's what we're focused on now."