Morning Report: 49ers Release Defensive Player 🗞️

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 26th.
49ers Release CB Isaiah Oliver
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released CB Isaiah Oliver.
Oliver (6-0, 202) originally signed with the 49ers on March 15, 2023. In 2023, he appeared in 17 games (six starts) and registered 58 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in all three postseason games.
A 26-year-old native of Phoenix, AZ, Oliver attended the University of Colorado for three years (2015-17) where he appeared in 36 games (25 starts) and registered 82 tackles, 32 passes defensed and three interceptions. While at Colorado, Oliver earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2017.
Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️
As the final whistle from the 2023 NFL season echoed, San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to share their reflections on the year.
From accomplishing high-set goals to the season's challenging moments and everything in between, the players' posts captured just how special this year was. With lessons learned and memories cherished, the team celebrated reaching the pinnacle of professional football – competing in the Super Bowl. Their heartfelt words summed up the significance of the 2023 season and the special place it holds in the hearts of the Faithful.
49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close
The San Francisco 49ers are turning the page with the 2023 season now officially in the books. Now, it's time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.
As winners of the NFC West, the 49ers will face the winners of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, the champion of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the top team out of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they'll have matchups with every team from the AFC East and the NFC North and play every divisional opponent twice.
San Francisco 49ers tight end Cameron Latu celebrates his birthday on February 24.