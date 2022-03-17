Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Receive League-High 5 Compensatory Draft Picks

Mar 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 17.

New and Notable

A Full Look at the 49ers 2022 Draft Order and Compensatory Picks

The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league have turned the page and looking ahead to the 2022 season. One of the highlights across the league is centered around next month's draft and the ability to add young talent to fill several needs and add depth along the roster.

This week, the NFL awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams, including a league-high five-total to the 49ers for their recent departures (three compensatory and two special compensatory picks).

According to NFL.com, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agents LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Daniel Brunskill﻿.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Best Catches from the 2021 Season

Look back at some of the best photos of 49ers players making big plays through the air during the 2021 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 56

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
3 / 56

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 56

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
7 / 56

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 56

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
9 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
11 / 56

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 56

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
16 / 56

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
20 / 56

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 56

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
26 / 56

FB Josh Hokit

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
28 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
29 / 56

WR Travis Benjamin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
32 / 56

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
34 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
35 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
37 / 56

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
40 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Josh Hokit
41 / 56

FB Josh Hokit

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
42 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
44 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
45 / 56

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
46 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
47 / 56

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
48 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
49 / 56

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
50 / 56

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
51 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
52 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
53 / 56

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
54 / 56

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
55 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
56 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
