Morning Report: 49ers Receive League-High 5 Compensatory Draft Picks

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 17.
New and Notable
A Full Look at the 49ers 2022 Draft Order and Compensatory Picks
The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league have turned the page and looking ahead to the 2022 season. One of the highlights across the league is centered around next month's draft and the ability to add young talent to fill several needs and add depth along the roster.
This week, the NFL awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams, including a league-high five-total to the 49ers for their recent departures (three compensatory and two special compensatory picks).
According to NFL.com, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
Read More >>>
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agents LB Azeez Al-Shaair and OL Daniel Brunskill.
Read More >>>
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best photos of 49ers players making big plays through the air during the 2021 season.