Morning Report: 49ers Receive League-High 5 Compensatory Draft Picks

A Full Look at the 49ers 2022 Draft Order and Compensatory Picks

The San Francisco 49ers and the rest of the league have turned the page and looking ahead to the 2022 season. One of the highlights across the league is centered around next month's draft and the ability to add young talent to fill several needs and add depth along the roster.

This week, the NFL awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams, including a league-high five-total to the 49ers for their recent departures (three compensatory and two special compensatory picks).