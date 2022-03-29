Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign TE to a One-Year Deal

A Letter to the Faithful from 49ers Senior Team Reporter Keiana Martin

I had the absolute pleasure of telling the stories of players and fans for one of the NFL's most historic franchises for the last five years.

I remember my first day with the San Francisco 49ers was the same week as both the 2017 NFL Draft and an Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame induction. It was a chaotic time for the organization. While the team was orchestrating a ceremony for one of the best fullbacks in NFL history, they were also undergoing the inaugural draft of first-year head coach and general manager duo, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.