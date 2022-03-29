Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign TE to a One-Year Deal

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 29.
New and Notable
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that the team has re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.
Since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Dwelley (6-5, 235) has appeared in 60 games (17 starts) and registered 40 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He has also appeared in six postseason contests. Last season, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games (two starts) and finished with four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.
A Letter to the Faithful from 49ers Senior Team Reporter Keiana Martin
Let me start by just saying, thank you.
I had the absolute pleasure of telling the stories of players and fans for one of the NFL's most historic franchises for the last five years.
I remember my first day with the San Francisco 49ers was the same week as both the 2017 NFL Draft and an Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame induction. It was a chaotic time for the organization. While the team was orchestrating a ceremony for one of the best fullbacks in NFL history, they were also undergoing the inaugural draft of first-year head coach and general manager duo, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.
