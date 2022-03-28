A Letter to the Faithful from 49ers Senior Team Reporter Keiana Martin

At the start of this 2022 campaign, it's bittersweet that I announce that I have taken my final snap with the 49ers. I have accepted a role as one of the newest hosts with MLB Network based out on the East Coast.

By no means was this an easy decision, as you, the Faithful, and this organization have become my family. I have enjoyed all of the memories, through the highs and the lows. And if at some point with the 49ers I have made you laugh, smile, think or fall in love with this team just a smidge more, then my heart feels fulfilled as I accomplished what I set out to do.