A Letter to the Faithful from 49ers Senior Team Reporter Keiana Martin
A message from 49ers Senior Team Reporter Keiana Martin.
By Keiana Martin Mar 28, 2022

Let me start by just saying, thank you.

I had the absolute pleasure of telling the stories of players and fans for one of the NFL's most historic franchises for the last five years.

I remember my first day with the San Francisco 49ers was the same week as both the 2017 NFL Draft and an Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame induction. It was a chaotic time for the organization. While the team was orchestrating a ceremony for one of the best fullbacks in NFL history, they were also undergoing the inaugural draft of first-year head coach and general manager duo, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

In my first week, I was tasked with hosting a draft party, meeting with all of our new picks, aiding in the induction of Tom Rathman and interviewing 49ers CEO Jed York. Despite everything that laid ahead of me, at that moment, I knew I was where I was supposed to be.

Fast forward and we've experienced a Super Bowl appearance together, two NFC Championship games, six 49ers Hall of Fame inductions, retirements, 11 Pro Bowlers, Mud Bowl, frozen snow game and countless other memories.

You, the Faithful, and the 49ers entrusted me to represent this team. You supported me in hosting live draft parties, emceeing in stadium, writing articles and features, hosting TV show and podcasts, driving around the city with your favorite players and so much more.

I loved showing player personalities and bringing you all as close to the team as possible. Just as much, I loved meeting as many of you as I could whether it was on the road, at an event, on social media or even at home at Levi's® Stadium.

Becoming the Senior Team Reporter for the San Francisco 49ers was a dream. And I have enjoyed every moment, every memory, every story and every interaction.

Just like at the start of every new season, changes occur surrounding the team: new players, departing ones, coaching changes and so on.

At the start of this 2022 campaign, it's bittersweet that I announce that I have taken my final snap with the 49ers. I have accepted a role as one of the newest hosts with MLB Network based out on the East Coast.

By no means was this an easy decision, as you, the Faithful, and this organization have become my family. I have enjoyed all of the memories, through the highs and the lows. And if at some point with the 49ers I have made you laugh, smile, think or fall in love with this team just a smidge more, then my heart feels fulfilled as I accomplished what I set out to do.

I sincerely want to thank the entire York family for welcoming me with open arms and entrusting me with this role that I love so dearly.

A very special thank you to John and Kyle for championing for me over the years. And every single staff member, every coach and every player I have ever interacted with, thank you for making my job so enjoyable.

I sometimes think I am the luckiest girl in the world to wake up every day and cover the greatest team in all of sports with the best and most loyal fans I have ever witnessed.

I hope I left this role in a better place. And I hope the next person who comes along realizes how special being a part of the Faithful is.

I promise this isn't a goodbye. Red and gold has forever been woven into my heart. I will be forever Faithful and forever grateful for these past five incredible years together.

So, as I leave 4949 Marie P. DeBartolo Way, from the depths of my heart, I just want to say again to you, thank you, Faithful.

