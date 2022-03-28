49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that the team has re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal.
Since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Dwelley (6-5, 235) has appeared in 60 games (17 starts) and registered 40 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He has also appeared in six postseason contests. Last season, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games (two starts) and finished with four receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.
A 27-year-old native of El Dorado Hills, CA, Dwelley attended the University of San Diego where he appeared in 47 games (44 starts) and totaled 197 receptions for 2,305 yards and 26 touchdowns.