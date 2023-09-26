Morning Report: 49ers Prepare For the #AZvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Back in the Building and Prepping for Week 4 Matchup vs. Cardinals
Following their 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football," the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a rare weekend off from football. Many of the players referred to the time off as a mini Bye Week and took the opportunity to enjoy the lineup of NFL games on Sunday.
Hargrave, Bosa and Samuel Emerge as PFF Top Performers in #NYGvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of three-straight games following their 30-12 win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." This is the first time since the 2019 season the team has opened up the year with a 3-0 record, and it's just the ninth time in franchise history the feat has been accomplished.
49ers Announce Multi-Year Contract Extensions for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions.
The duo joined the 49ers in February of 2017 and have since led the organization to the postseason three times, claimed two NFC West division titles (2019 & 2022), reached three NFC Championship games (2019 & 2021-22) and a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Under their leadership, the 49ers have posted a regular season record of 55-46 over the past seven seasons and gone 6-3 in the playoffs. Since 2019, San Francisco's 45 wins are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and are the second-most in the NFC.
What to Watch
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch celebrates his birthday on September 25.
