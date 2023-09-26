Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare For the #AZvsSF

Sep 26, 2023 at 09:49 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 26th.

New and Notable

49ers Back in the Building and Prepping for Week 4 Matchup vs. Cardinals

Following their 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football," the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a rare weekend off from football. Many of the players referred to the time off as a mini Bye Week and took the opportunity to enjoy the lineup of NFL games on Sunday.

Learn More >>>

Hargrave, Bosa and Samuel Emerge as PFF Top Performers in #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of three-straight games following their 30-12 win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." This is the first time since the 2019 season the team has opened up the year with a 3-0 record, and it's just the ninth time in franchise history the feat has been accomplished.

Learn More >>>

49ers Announce Multi-Year Contract Extensions for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions.

The duo joined the 49ers in February of 2017 and have since led the organization to the postseason three times, claimed two NFC West division titles (2019 & 2022), reached three NFC Championship games (2019 & 2021-22) and a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Under their leadership, the 49ers have posted a regular season record of 55-46 over the past seven seasons and gone 6-3 in the playoffs. Since 2019, San Francisco's 45 wins are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and are the second-most in the NFC.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

🎞️ 2023 Gold Rush Photo Shoot

View some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from the San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush yearly photo shoot.

Jackie, Samantha, Katelyn, Kayla, Anika, Britney
1 / 15

Jackie, Samantha, Katelyn, Kayla, Anika, Britney

49ers
Mariah, Marissa, Zoe
2 / 15

Mariah, Marissa, Zoe

49ers
Kayla, Anika
3 / 15

Kayla, Anika

49ers
Jonathan
4 / 15

Jonathan

49ers
Della, Kaylie
5 / 15

Della, Kaylie

49ers
Rachel S, Kelly, Maddy, Talia
6 / 15

Rachel S, Kelly, Maddy, Talia

49ers
Samantha
7 / 15

Samantha

49ers
Alexa, Hayley
8 / 15

Alexa, Hayley

49ers
2023 Gold Rush
9 / 15

2023 Gold Rush

49ers
Samantha
10 / 15

Samantha

49ers
Rachel S, Kelly, Maddy, Talia
11 / 15

Rachel S, Kelly, Maddy, Talia

49ers
Tiffany
12 / 15

Tiffany

49ers
Madison
13 / 15

Madison

49ers
Della
14 / 15

Della

Britney, Rachel R
15 / 15

Britney, Rachel R

49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Happy Birthday to John Lynch!

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch celebrates his birthday on September 25.

General Manager John Lynch
1 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
2 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
3 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
4 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
5 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
6 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
7 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
8 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
9 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
10 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, General Manager John Lynch
11 / 15

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
12 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

Meg Williams/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
13 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
14 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

49ers
General Manager John Lynch
15 / 15

General Manager John Lynch

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Top PFF Players Following #NYGvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-12 Win in Primetime

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know for Giants vs. 49ers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Gear Up for Home Opener vs. the Giants

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Aiyuk, Thomas

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-23 Victory Over the Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 2 Against the Los Angeles Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: McCaffrey, Aiyuk Land NFL Week 1 Awards

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot on Latest NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers from #SFvsPIT

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-7 Win in Pittsburgh

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising