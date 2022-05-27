Morning Report: 49ers Players and Coaches Evaluate the Start of OTAs

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 27.
Los 49ers Continúan con los Entrenamientos en los OTAs
Se llevó acabo el segundo día de prácticas en los OTAs que están realizando los San Francisco 49ers. Por cierto este martes fue el primer día de prácticas abiertas para los medios de comunicación ya que los OTAs iniciaron desde el lunes 23 de mayo. Este martes hubo muchos aspectos para destacar.
Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program
49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program. Carthon will join more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 teams.
The NFL will host the inaugural event on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.
49ers staff, ownership and players worked alongside Mobilize Love to assemble Find Your Anchor care packages for the Bay Area AAPI community and other individuals in need.
Dwight Clark Legacy Series: June 1, 2022
Join San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young, Bryant Young, Terrell Owens, Charles Haley, Patrick Willis, Arik Armstead and more for a special evening to celebrate the legacy of Dwight Clark.
The Dwight Clark Legacy Series is an annual event featuring themed roundtable conversations with former and current 49ers, and the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award. Joe Montana described Clark as "the ultimate teammate" so the award will be presented to the current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork.
