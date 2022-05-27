Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Players and Coaches Evaluate the Start of OTAs

May 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 27.

Press Pass

New and Notable

Los 49ers Continúan con los Entrenamientos en los OTAs

Se llevó acabo el segundo día de prácticas en los OTAs que están realizando los San Francisco 49ers. Por cierto este martes fue el primer día de prácticas abiertas para los medios de comunicación ya que los OTAs iniciaron desde el lunes 23 de mayo. Este martes hubo muchos aspectos para destacar.

Lee Mas >>>

Ran Carthon to Participate in NFL Diversity Accelerator Program

49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon was selected to participate in the NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program. Carthon will join more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 teams.

The NFL will host the inaugural event on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.

Read More >>>

In the Community

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers staff, ownership and players worked alongside Mobilize Love to assemble Find Your Anchor care packages for the Bay Area AAPI community and other individuals in need.

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
1 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Fred Warner
2 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Jenna York, Mara York
3 / 48

Jenna York, Mara York

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
4 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
5 / 48

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
6 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Fred Warner
7 / 48

LB Fred Warner

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
8 / 48

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
9 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
10 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

Mara York
11 / 48

Mara York

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 48

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Fred Warner
13 / 48

LB Fred Warner

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
14 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 48

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
16 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Fred Warner
17 / 48

LB Fred Warner

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
18 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
19 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
20 / 48

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
21 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
22 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
23 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Fred Warner
24 / 48

LB Fred Warner

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
25 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
26 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
27 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
28 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
29 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
30 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Fred Warner
31 / 48

LB Fred Warner

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
32 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
33 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
34 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
35 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
36 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
37 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

LB Fred Warner
38 / 48

LB Fred Warner

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
39 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
40 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
41 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
42 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
43 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
44 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
45 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
46 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
47 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly
48 / 48

49ers APEX Supports Mental Health with Suicide Prevention Kit Assembly

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mark Your Calendars

Dwight Clark Legacy Series: June 1, 2022

Join San Francisco 49ers greats Steve Young, Bryant Young, Terrell Owens, Charles Haley, Patrick Willis, Arik Armstead and more for a special evening to celebrate the legacy of Dwight Clark.

The Dwight Clark Legacy Series is an annual event featuring themed roundtable conversations with former and current 49ers, and the presentation of the Dwight Clark Award. Joe Montana described Clark as "the ultimate teammate" so the award will be presented to the current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork.

Learn More >>>

Buy Tickets >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Tight End to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Dwight Clark Legacy Series

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Host Rookie Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Release 2022 Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Countdown to the 49ers Schedule Reveal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Arik Armstead Goes Back to School

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top 10 on Post-Draft Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Game in Mexico City

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Unveil Team-Branded California License Plates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Pick Up Nine Players During 2022 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising