Morning Report: 49ers Pick Up Nine Players During 2022 NFL Draft

New and Notable
Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks
Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2022 draft:
- 61st-Overall - DL Drake Jackson, USC
- 93rd-Overall - RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
- 105th-Overall - WR Danny Gray, SMU
- 134th-Overall - OL Spencer Burford, UTSA
- 172nd-Overall - CB Samuel Womack, Toledo
- 187th-Overall - OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham
- 220th-Overall - DL Kalia Davis, UCF
- 221st-Overall - DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
- 262nd-Overall - QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Social Media Roundup: Best Twitter Reactions to 49ers Draft
Take a look at how 49ers players, universities around the country, NFL media and more reacted to the 49ers 2022 draft picks.
Say Cheese
Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.