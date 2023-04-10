Morning Report: Evaluating 49ers Draft Needs, Updates on Brock Purdy

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 10th.
New and Notable
49ers Earn a Top Mark for Javon Hargrave Free Agency Signing
If you think the NFL offseason is uneventful, you may want to rethink your position. The San Francisco 49ers brass turned the page very quickly on the 2022 campaign in order to make the moves that will put the team in the best situation headed into the 2023 season. Although not originally tabbed as one of the teams expected to make a big signing during free agency, the 49ers were active participants in the frenzy and put pen to paper with one of the best available players this year. The move earned San Francisco an A- grade in free agency from Fox Sports.
Brock Purdy Breaks Down Offseason Surgery and Recovery Progress | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front-office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
49ers Draft Needs and Position Group Strength in 2023
With the height of free agency behind us, attention across the league has turned to the quickly approaching 2023 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers addressed some of their positional needs via free agency, signing or trading for nine players outside of the organization and retaining another nine from the 2022 NFC Championship Game roster. However, there is still more work to be done this offseason with some notable departures that included the following players:
Four Sack Celebrations to Look Out for in 2023 👀
If you were to ask San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch or head coach Kyle Shanahan the foundation of their defense, it's likely both would single out the defensive line. Each level of the defensive unit plays an important role, but it all starts with a dominant pass rush literally putting the pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That's why it's no surprise one of the top priorities of the 49ers brass this offseason was to further bolster the defensive front, and they delivered on that, signing free agent defensive linemen Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles and Clelin Ferrell from the Las Vegas Raiders.
What to Watch
