Morning Report: Evaluating 49ers Draft Needs, Updates on Brock Purdy

Apr 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 10th.

New and Notable

49ers Earn a Top Mark for Javon Hargrave Free Agency Signing

If you think the NFL offseason is uneventful, you may want to rethink your position. The San Francisco 49ers brass turned the page very quickly on the 2022 campaign in order to make the moves that will put the team in the best situation headed into the 2023 season. Although not originally tabbed as one of the teams expected to make a big signing during free agency, the 49ers were active participants in the frenzy and put pen to paper with one of the best available players this year. The move earned San Francisco an A- grade in free agency from Fox Sports.

Brock Purdy Breaks Down Offseason Surgery and Recovery Progress | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front-office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

49ers Draft Needs and Position Group Strength in 2023

With the height of free agency behind us, attention across the league has turned to the quickly approaching 2023 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers addressed some of their positional needs via free agency, signing or trading for nine players outside of the organization and retaining another nine from the 2022 NFC Championship Game roster. However, there is still more work to be done this offseason with some notable departures that included the following players:

Four Sack Celebrations to Look Out for in 2023 👀

If you were to ask San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch or head coach Kyle Shanahan the foundation of their defense, it's likely both would single out the defensive line. Each level of the defensive unit plays an important role, but it all starts with a dominant pass rush literally putting the pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That's why it's no surprise one of the top priorities of the 49ers brass this offseason was to further bolster the defensive front, and they delivered on that, signing free agent defensive linemen Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles and Clelin Ferrell from the Las Vegas Raiders.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Victor Aquino

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Victor Aquino's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

WR Danny Gray
1 / 41

WR Danny Gray

Victor Aquino/49ers
Patrick Willis
2 / 41

Patrick Willis

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
3 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
S George Odum
4 / 41

S George Odum

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
9 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Frankie J
11 / 41

Frankie J

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Defense
12 / 41

49ers Defense

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
13 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
14 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Victor Aquino/49ers
Baby Bash
16 / 41

Baby Bash

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
17 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jerry Rice
18 / 41

Jerry Rice

Victor Aquino/49ers
Niner Noise
19 / 41

Niner Noise

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jerry Rice
20 / 41

Jerry Rice

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
21 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Amp Squad
22 / 41

49ers Amp Squad

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
23 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
Gabe Kapler
24 / 41

Gabe Kapler

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Tailgate
25 / 41

49ers Tailgate

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
26 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Baby Bash, Frankie J
28 / 41

Baby Bash, Frankie J

Victor Aquino/49ers
Dr DisRespect
29 / 41

Dr DisRespect

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
30 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
32 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
33 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Santa
36 / 41

Santa

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Gabe Kapler
39 / 41

Gabe Kapler

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
40 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
Hunter Pence
41 / 41

Hunter Pence

Victor Aquino/49ers
2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Catches

Look back at some of the best catches throughout the 2022 season.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
6 / 44

TE Tyler Kroft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
7 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 44

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 44

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
13 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
14 / 44

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
16 / 44

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
17 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
20 / 44

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
22 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Wardern/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
25 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
28 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
31 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 44

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
33 / 44

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
36 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
38 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
40 / 44

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 44

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
42 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 44

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
44 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
