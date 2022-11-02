Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in the Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 2nd.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Crack the Top Ten Following Rams Sweep
The San Francisco 49ers are trending upwards following their monster win over the Los Angeles Rams. The victory improves their record to 4-4 on the year, and more importantly, keeps them perfect in divisional play. The dominant fashion in which they defeated LA - shutting the Rams out in the second half and scoring 21 unanswered points - is reflected in this week's NFL power rankings. San Francisco went from mid-range to upper tier heading into their Week 9 Bye.
49ers Trade Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami's 2023 fifth-round draft choice. Wilson Jr. must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.
49ers Release DL Akeem Spence, WR Malik Turner, Sign WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers have released DL Akeem Spence, signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.
Spence appeared in five games and registered six tackles this season.
Snead IV was released by the team on October 31, 2022.
Turner appeared in three games and recorded two tackles on special teams this season.
Former 49ers General Manager John McVay Passes Away
The 49ers family mourns the loss of former general manager John McVay who passed away Monday at the age of 91. Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers (1979-95 & 1999-2003) in different capacities. San Francisco dedicated the team's draft room as the "John McVay Draft Room" in his honor in 2016.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
In honor of Halloween, Spencer Burford, Jason Poe and Leroy Watson took on the haunted house at Fear Overload Scream Park, presented by Toyota.