Morning Report: 49ers Move Up in the Power Rankings

Nov 02, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 2nd.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Crack the Top Ten Following Rams Sweep

The San Francisco 49ers are trending upwards following their monster win over the Los Angeles Rams. The victory improves their record to 4-4 on the year, and more importantly, keeps them perfect in divisional play. The dominant fashion in which they defeated LA - shutting the Rams out in the second half and scoring 21 unanswered points - is reflected in this week's NFL power rankings. San Francisco went from mid-range to upper tier heading into their Week 9 Bye.

49ers Trade Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have traded RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami's 2023 fifth-round draft choice. Wilson Jr. must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.

49ers Release DL Akeem Spence, WR Malik Turner, Sign WR Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers have released DL Akeem Spence, signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.

Spence appeared in five games and registered six tackles this season.

Snead IV was released by the team on October 31, 2022.

Turner appeared in three games and recorded two tackles on special teams this season.

Former 49ers General Manager John McVay Passes Away

The 49ers family mourns the loss of former general manager John McVay who passed away Monday at the age of 91. Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers (1979-95 & 1999-2003) in different capacities. San Francisco dedicated the team's draft room as the "John McVay Draft Room" in his honor in 2016.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

1-on-1: 49ers Rookie Offensive Linemen Visit a Haunted House

In honor of Halloween, Spencer Burford, Jason Poe and Leroy Watson took on the haunted house at Fear Overload Scream Park, presented by Toyota.

OL Jason Poe
1 / 45

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson
2 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
3 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson
4 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
5 / 45

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
6 / 45

OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson
7 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
8 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Rookie Offensive Linemen Visit a Haunted House
9 / 45

49ers Rookie Offensive Linemen Visit a Haunted House

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
10 / 45

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson
11 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
12 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
13 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
14 / 45

OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
15 / 45

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
16 / 45

OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
17 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
18 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
19 / 45

OL Jason Poe, OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
20 / 45

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
21 / 45

OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
22 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe
23 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford
24 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
25 / 45

OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
26 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
27 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
28 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe
29 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
30 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
31 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford
32 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe
33 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford
34 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
35 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
36 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
37 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson
38 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson
39 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford
40 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson
41 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
42 / 45

OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford
43 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe
44 / 45

OL Leroy Watson, OL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson
45 / 45

OL Spencer Burford, OL Jason Poe, OL Leroy Watson

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising