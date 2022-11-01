Former 49ers General Manager John McVay Passes Away

Nov 01, 2022 at 03:00 PM

The 49ers family mourns the loss of former general manager John McVay who passed away Monday at the age of 91. Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013, McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers (1979-95 & 1999-2003) in different capacities. San Francisco dedicated the team's draft room as the "John McVay Draft Room" in his honor in 2016.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:

"This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."

McVay, along with Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh, originally joined the 49ers as the team's Director of Player Personnel in 1979. He went on to spend 17 years (1979-95) with the 49ers and held administrative responsibilities that included Vice President and General Manager, Director of Player Personnel, Director of Football Operations, Vice President for Football Administration, Administrative Vice President and Assistant to the President. During his tenure, the 49ers claimed five Super Bowl titles, three with Walsh and two with George Seifert. He was named The Sporting News NFL Executive-of-the-Year in 1989 following the team's fourth Super Bowl. After retiring following the 1995 season, McVay later re-joined the organization officially in 1999 and served as Vice President/Director of Football Operations through the 2003 season.

Born on January 5, 1931 in Bellaire, OH, McVay was a product of the famous high school football town of Massillon, OH, where he was an All-Ohio center. He was elected to the prestigious Massillon Hall of Fame in 1994.

