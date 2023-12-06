Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Make it to the Top of the NFL Power Rankings 🗞️

Dec 06, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 6th.

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Are No. 1 Across the Board Following #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers are back on top of the power rankings after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in resounding fashion. The red and gold's 42-19 victory didn't shake up the conference standings with the Eagles still retaining the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it did narrow the gap between the NFC's top contenders. Despite having an identical record with the Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (9-3), the 49ers have held onto the No. 2 seed because of their superior division records. 

Arik Armstead Named 49ers 2023 Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armsteadas its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.

Arik Armstead's Incredible Community Impact By the Numbers ❤️

The San Francisco 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide. Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

Arik Armstead's Best Moments in the Community

To honor his extensive work in the community, with the team and the Armstead Academic Project, the 49ers have named Armstead as their 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
7 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
9 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
12 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
16 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
17 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
19 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
21 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
22 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
23 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
24 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Victor Aquino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
25 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
26 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
27 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
29 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
30 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
31 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
32 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
33 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers 2023 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ in Action

Check out the 49ers one-of-a-kind My Cause My Cleats presented by Shoe Palace during the team's Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

FB Kyle Juszczyk NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION
1 / 42

FB Kyle Juszczyk

NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz GIFT OF LIFE
2 / 42

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz

GIFT OF LIFE

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel LIVING FOR ZACHARY
3 / 42

OL Jake Brendel

LIVING FOR ZACHARY

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ben Bartch BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA
4 / 42

OL Ben Bartch

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darrell Tapp TAPP FAMILY FUND
5 / 42

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darrell Tapp

TAPP FAMILY FUND

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner HOPE 139
6 / 42

TE Charlie Woerner

HOPE 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS
7 / 42

TE George Kittle

OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ERS PREP
8 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

49ERS PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION
9 / 42

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY
10 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS
11 / 42

TE George Kittle

OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory HEADSTRONG FOUNDATION
12 / 42

LB Randy Gregory

HEADSTRONG FOUNDATION

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION
13 / 42

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD FOUNDATION
14 / 42

LB Fred Warner

COPD FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings 49ERS PREP
15 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings

49ERS PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner HOPE 139
16 / 42

TE Charlie Woerner

HOPE 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS
17 / 42

TE George Kittle

OPERATION FREEDOM PAWS

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM
18 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
19 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION
20 / 42

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams SARCOMA FOUNDATION OF AMERICA
21 / 42

T Trent Williams

SARCOMA FOUNDATION OF AMERICA

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS
22 / 42

CB Charvarius Ward

FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES
23 / 42

OL Jon Feliciano

MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner COPD FOUNDATION
24 / 42

LB Fred Warner

COPD FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner HOPE 139
25 / 42

TE Charlie Woerner

HOPE 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
26 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
27 / 42

LB Oren Burks

SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
28 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY
29 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM
30 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III YMCA BAYVIEW HUNTERS POINT
31 / 42

CB Samuel Womack III

YMCA BAYVIEW HUNTERS POINT

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ben Bartch BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA
32 / 42

OL Ben Bartch

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford MERCY HOUSING
33 / 42

OL Spencer Burford

MERCY HOUSING

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell DREAMS COME TRUE OF LOUISIANA
34 / 42

RB Elijah Mitchell

DREAMS COME TRUE OF LOUISIANA

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION
35 / 42

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

MULTIPLE MYELOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM
36 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

CWA VETERAN HUNT PROGRAM

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES
37 / 42

OL Jon Feliciano

MULTIDISCIPLINARY ASSOCIATION FOR PSYCHEDELIC STUDIES

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir RYSE
38 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY
39 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

CHILD ADVOCATES OF SILICON VALLEY

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS
40 / 42

CB Charvarius Ward

FOOTBALL CAMP FOR THE STARS

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey 23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT
41 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

23 AND TROOPS / LOGAN PROJECT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
42 / 42

LB Oren Burks

SOUTH COUNTY FOOTBALL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
