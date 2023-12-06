Morning Report: 49ers Make it to the Top of the NFL Power Rankings 🗞️

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Are No. 1 Across the Board Following #SFvsPHI

The San Francisco 49ers are back on top of the power rankings after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in resounding fashion. The red and gold's 42-19 victory didn't shake up the conference standings with the Eagles still retaining the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it did narrow the gap between the NFC's top contenders. Despite having an identical record with the Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (9-3), the 49ers have held onto the No. 2 seed because of their superior division records.