Morning Report: 49ers Look Ahead at First Game of the Regular Season

Sep 05, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 5th.

New and Noteable

Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚

The entire San Francisco 49ers roster kicked off the 2023 season supporting Bay Area youth with the 49ers Foundation.

Players, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and 49ers ownership, executives and legends celebrated the sixth-annual "Kickoff­: Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on Monday, August 28th.

Learn More >>>

Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers have their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad after days of deliberation and tough decisions. Despite inevitably losing some players to the waiver wire, the team's decision makers are heading confidently towards Week 1 with the group they've spent the entire offseason and summer constructing.

Learn More >>>

Previewing the 2023 Season Through the 49ers Team Photographer's Lens

Being a team photographer comes with inside access to a team that allows them to capture the significant events that happen throughout the course of a football season. It also offers the photographer a unique perspective on the team's culture and its players due to their proximity to the action and a consistent presence with the group.

Learn More >>>

With the 53-Man Roster in Place, Steve Wilks Looks Ahead to Pittsburgh

This upcoming Labor Day holiday marks the last weekend of the year without an NFL football game on the schedule and allots teams a few more days to game plan for their opponent than they'd normally have over the course of the league's 18-week schedule. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is utilizing every second of this time with his unit to zero in on the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team they haven't seen in four years.

Learn More >>>

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Happy Birthday to Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles!

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles celebrates his birthday on September 4.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
1 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
2 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles IAmYou360
3 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

IAmYou360

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
7 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
8 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
9 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
10 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

LB Curtis Robinson, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
11 / 15

LB Curtis Robinson, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Andy Kuno/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
12 / 15

LB Fred Warner, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
13 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 15

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
Happy Birthday to Aaron Banks!

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Aaron Banks celebrates his birthday on September 3.

OL Aaron Banks
1 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Aaron Banks
2 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
3 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
4 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
5 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
6 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
7 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
8 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
9 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
10 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
11 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
12 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
13 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
14 / 15

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, TE George Kittle
15 / 15

OL Aaron Banks, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Recap some of the best moments from the 49ers Foundation's sixth annual Kickoff: Players for a Purpose event presented by SAP.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 60

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, DL Drake Jackson
2 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam
3 / 60

49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
4 / 60

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga

Victor Aquino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 60

WR Jauan Jennings

Victor Aquino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
7 / 60

DT Javon Kinlaw

Victor Aquino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Arik Armstead, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
8 / 60

FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Arik Armstead, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
9 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Victor Aquino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 60

DL Arik Armstead

Victor Aquino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson, WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson, WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
12 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
13 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
14 / 60

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 60

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 60

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
18 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner
19 / 60

Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
20 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
21 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 60

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
23 / 60

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
24 / 60

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
25 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson
26 / 60

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
27 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 60

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
29 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 60

WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
31 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
32 / 60

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
33 / 60

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
34 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
35 / 60

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of 49ers Enterprises & Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe
36 / 60

President of 49ers Enterprises & Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 60

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
38 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant, DL Kalia Davis
39 / 60

DL Austin Bryant, DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 60

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner
41 / 60

Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
42 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
43 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
44 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
45 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
46 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
47 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
48 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
50 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
51 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam
52 / 60

49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Legend Jerry Rice
53 / 60

49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
54 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
55 / 60

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
56 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
57 / 60

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
58 / 60

Sourdough Sam

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
59 / 60

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
60 / 60

WR Ronnie Bell

Hayley Hom/49ers
Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

