Morning Report: 49ers Look Ahead at First Game of the Regular Season

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 5th.
New and Noteable
Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚
The entire San Francisco 49ers roster kicked off the 2023 season supporting Bay Area youth with the 49ers Foundation.
Players, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and 49ers ownership, executives and legends celebrated the sixth-annual "Kickoff: Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on Monday, August 28th.
Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle
The San Francisco 49ers have their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad after days of deliberation and tough decisions. Despite inevitably losing some players to the waiver wire, the team's decision makers are heading confidently towards Week 1 with the group they've spent the entire offseason and summer constructing.
Previewing the 2023 Season Through the 49ers Team Photographer's Lens
Being a team photographer comes with inside access to a team that allows them to capture the significant events that happen throughout the course of a football season. It also offers the photographer a unique perspective on the team's culture and its players due to their proximity to the action and a consistent presence with the group.
With the 53-Man Roster in Place, Steve Wilks Looks Ahead to Pittsburgh
This upcoming Labor Day holiday marks the last weekend of the year without an NFL football game on the schedule and allots teams a few more days to game plan for their opponent than they'd normally have over the course of the league's 18-week schedule. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is utilizing every second of this time with his unit to zero in on the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team they haven't seen in four years.
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles celebrates his birthday on September 4.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Aaron Banks celebrates his birthday on September 3.
Recap some of the best moments from the 49ers Foundation's sixth annual Kickoff: Players for a Purpose event presented by SAP.
