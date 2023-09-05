Morning Report: 49ers Look Ahead at First Game of the Regular Season

With the 53-Man Roster in Place, Steve Wilks Looks Ahead to Pittsburgh

This upcoming Labor Day holiday marks the last weekend of the year without an NFL football game on the schedule and allots teams a few more days to game plan for their opponent than they'd normally have over the course of the league's 18-week schedule. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is utilizing every second of this time with his unit to zero in on the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team they haven't seen in four years.