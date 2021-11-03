Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
PFF's 2021 NFL Midseason All-Pro Team
With the halfway point of the 2021 regular season officially eclipsed, analytic's site Pro Football Focus evaluated the performances of players across to the league to publish their midseason All-Pro team. Despite San Francisco's 3-4 start to the season, three 49ers players were included on the list. Here's what PFF's lead NFL analyst Sam Monson had to say about Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.
First-Team Flex-O: Deebo Samuel
"Before this season, Samuel was just the after-the-catch gimmick receiver in the 49ers offense. But in 2021, he has been a true No. 1 target and consequently leads the league in yards per route run (3.69) — a mark that would rank second over the past 15 years if it held up over the season. Samuel is capable of making big plays deep down the field as well as on short passes, including the ability to take a random screen play 75 yards for a touchdown at any moment."
First-Team Left Tackle: Trent Williams
"Williams has been the best tackle in the NFL since he came back to the game and started playing in San Francisco. This season, he has yet to allow a sack, surrendering just seven total pressures in six games.
"Though it may be hard to believe, Williams is significantly better in the run game, where he simply deletes defenders upon contact. His 97.0 run-blocking grade is more than three grading points higher than any other offensive lineman at any position."
Second-Team Edge: Nick Bosa
Deebo Samuel Off to Historic Start; Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Deebo Samuel is off to a historic start in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers and his efforts aren't going unnoticed. Following his Week 8 outing against the Chicago Bears, Samuel earned his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Around the NFC West: Recapping Trade Deadline Moves
As one of the most competitive divisions in the league, the NFC West has made eye-catching moves both in their records and in trade deals ahead of the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday. Looking for a push midway through the season, several teams across the league have made final trade deals with the hope of upgrading their rosters.
The San Francisco 49ers added to their defensive line ahead of the deadline with edge rusher Charles Omenihu. San Francisco acquired Omenihu from the Houston Texans on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Recording 41 tackles, seven sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his three seasons in Houston, the 49ers are hoping Omenihu will bolster its stout pass rush.
Alongside trade deals helping San Francisco get their second-half charge, returning players such as Jeff Wilson Jr., George Kittle and Robbie Gould should provide the 49ers a significant boost as they head into three crucial divisional matchups over the next five games. As for our NFC neighbors, some have made pretty noteworthy deals as well.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
1950-1963
With their first-ever National Football League draft pick in 1950, the 49ers hit the jackpot.
San Francisco selected Leo Nomellini with the 11th-overall pick, and the imposing University of Minnesota tackle became the cornerstone of the franchise for 14 seasons.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.