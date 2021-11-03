Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team

New and Notable

PFF's 2021 NFL Midseason All-Pro Team

With the halfway point of the 2021 regular season officially eclipsed, analytic's site Pro Football Focus evaluated the performances of players across to the league to publish their midseason All-Pro team. Despite San Francisco's 3-4 start to the season, three 49ers players were included on the list. Here's what PFF's lead NFL analyst Sam Monson had to say about ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and ﻿Trent Williams﻿.

"Before this season, Samuel was just the after-the-catch gimmick receiver in the 49ers offense. But in 2021, he has been a true No. 1 target and consequently leads the league in yards per route run (3.69) — a mark that would rank second over the past 15 years if it held up over the season. Samuel is capable of making big plays deep down the field as well as on short passes, including the ability to take a random screen play 75 yards for a touchdown at any moment."

First-Team Left Tackle: Trent Williams

"Williams has been the best tackle in the NFL since he came back to the game and started playing in San Francisco. This season, he has yet to allow a sack, surrendering just seven total pressures in six games.