Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top 10 on Post-Draft Power Rankings

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 5.
New and Notable
Where Do the 49ers, NFC West Stand After 2022 NFL Draft?
Following free agency deals and the addition of nine draft picks, national analysts have begun to forecast the San Francisco 49ers potential success for the upcoming season.
Many NFL experts have placed the 49ers in the Top 10 of their lists and foresee the team to be a strong contender heading into the 2022 season with their added playmakers and key returnees.
Free Agent Facts: Malik Turner
In 2020, Malik Turner home state awarded him an "Outstanding Commitment To Sportsmanship" award in honor of Black History Month. The Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs, celebrated Turner for his journey to the NFL, his commitment to the community and serving as a role model for the Illinois youth.
"It was special," Turner said. "It was a great honor to be amongst all of the great awardees, knowing what they've done and will continue to do in the community and in the world… I was just thankful that the Illinois State Treasurer, Treasurer Frerichs, allowed me to be up here and recognize me. It was a great moment and I'm really grateful."
49ers y Cardinals Serán los Protagonistas del MNF en el Estadio Azteca
Después de una pausa de dos años, NFL México informa que será el próximo 21 de noviembre, a las 5:15 pm PT, cuando se dará la patada inicial del Monday Night Football (MNF) en el que los San Francisco 49ers enfrentarán a los Arizona Cardinals en el Estadio Azteca de esta ciudad, de acuerdo con el anuncio realizado hoy en Nueva York, previo a la publicación del calendario de la temporada regular 2022 de la Liga que se dará a conocer la próxima semana. Diecisiete años después, este juego será la reedición del aquel primer encuentro de temporada regular -que se disputó fuera de Estados Unidos- entre estos dos equipos, también en el inmueble de Santa Úrsula, en 2005.
49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City
The National Football League announced on Tuesday the opponents and dates for its five 2022 international regular-season games – three in the UK, one in Germany and one in Mexico.
The 2022 international games will feature four playoff participants, including the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and an NFC West showdown in Mexico.
Say Cheese
Relive the 49ers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium, the first-ever regular season NFL game played outside the United States.