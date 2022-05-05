Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top 10 on Post-Draft Power Rankings

Free Agent Facts: Malik Turner

In 2020, Malik Turner home state awarded him an "Outstanding Commitment To Sportsmanship" award in honor of Black History Month. The Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs, celebrated Turner for his journey to the NFL, his commitment to the community and serving as a role model for the Illinois youth.

"It was special," Turner said. "It was a great honor to be amongst all of the great awardees, knowing what they've done and will continue to do in the community and in the world… I was just thankful that the Illinois State Treasurer, Treasurer Frerichs, allowed me to be up here and recognize me. It was a great moment and I'm really grateful."