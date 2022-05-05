Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top 10 on Post-Draft Power Rankings

May 05, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 5.

New and Notable

Where Do the 49ers, NFC West Stand After 2022 NFL Draft?

Following free agency deals and the addition of nine draft picks, national analysts have begun to forecast the San Francisco 49ers potential success for the upcoming season.

Many NFL experts have placed the 49ers in the Top 10 of their lists and foresee the team to be a strong contender heading into the 2022 season with their added playmakers and key returnees.

Here's a look at where several national media outlets have placed San Francisco in their post-draft power rankings >>>

Free Agent Facts: Malik Turner

In 2020, Malik Turner home state awarded him an "Outstanding Commitment To Sportsmanship" award in honor of Black History Month. The Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs, celebrated Turner for his journey to the NFL, his commitment to the community and serving as a role model for the Illinois youth.

"It was special," Turner said. "It was a great honor to be amongst all of the great awardees, knowing what they've done and will continue to do in the community and in the world… I was just thankful that the Illinois State Treasurer, Treasurer Frerichs, allowed me to be up here and recognize me. It was a great moment and I'm really grateful."

Read More >>>

49ers y Cardinals Serán los Protagonistas del MNF en el Estadio Azteca

Después de una pausa de dos años, NFL México informa que será el próximo 21 de noviembre, a las 5:15 pm PT, cuando se dará la patada inicial del Monday Night Football (MNF) en el que los San Francisco 49ers enfrentarán a los Arizona Cardinals en el Estadio Azteca de esta ciudad, de acuerdo con el anuncio realizado hoy en Nueva York, previo a la publicación del calendario de la temporada regular 2022 de la Liga que se dará a conocer la próxima semana. Diecisiete años después, este juego será la reedición del aquel primer encuentro de temporada regular -que se disputó fuera de Estados Unidos- entre estos dos equipos, también en el inmueble de Santa Úrsula, en 2005.

Lee Mas >>>

49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City

The National Football League announced on Tuesday the opponents and dates for its five 2022 international regular-season games – three in the UK, one in Germany and one in Mexico.

The 2022 international games will feature four playoff participants, including the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and an NFC West showdown in Mexico.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Look Back at the 49ers 2005 Matchup vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

Relive the 49ers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium, the first-ever regular season NFL game played outside the United States.

2005 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
2 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Alex Smith
3 / 39

QB Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
4 / 39

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
5 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jeff Ulbrich
6 / 39

LB Jeff Ulbrich

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Jeremy Newberry
7 / 39

C Jeremy Newberry

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
8 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Frank Gore
9 / 39

RB Frank Gore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
10 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
11 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
12 / 39

Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
13 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Brandon Moore
14 / 39

LB Brandon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Maurice Hicks
15 / 39

RB Maurice Hicks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Derek Smith
16 / 39

LB Derek Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
17 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Lloyd
18 / 39

WR Brandon Lloyd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Andre Carter
19 / 39

DE Andre Carter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Marques Anderson
20 / 39

DB Marques Anderson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
21 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Derrick Johnson
22 / 39

DB Derrick Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Tim Rattay
23 / 39

QB Tim Rattay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Anthony Muñoz
24 / 39

Anthony Muñoz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Alex Smith
25 / 39

QB Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
26 / 39

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
27 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Otis Amey
28 / 39

WR Otis Amey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Johnnie Morton
29 / 39

WR Johnnie Morton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Brandon Moore
30 / 39

LB Brandon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Andre Carter
31 / 39

DE Andre Carter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
32 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Lloyd
33 / 39

WR Brandon Lloyd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
34 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
35 / 39

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Derrick Johnson
36 / 39

DB Derrick Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Derek Smith
37 / 39

LB Derek Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
38 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
39 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
