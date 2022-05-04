The 49ers announced on Monday, April 11 that they have signed wide receiver Malik Turner to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest wideout.
In 2017, Turner finished his college career with the ninth-most receiving yards (1,804) and ninth-most receptions (143) in Illinois football history.
Throughout his time playing at Illinois, Turner started in 36 games and notched 10 receiving touchdowns.
The wide receiver earned a spot in the 2018 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, the Academic All-Big Ten and was also a Campbell Trophy semifinalist, an award given to "the absolute best football student-athlete in the nation."
Turner originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2018.
Throughout his four-year career with the Seahawks (2018-19) and Dallas Cowboys (2020-21), he has appeared in 41 games (three starts) and registered 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns.
Last season with the Cowboys, Turner appeared in 14 games and finished with 12 receptions for 149 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
Last summer, Turner hosted his first youth football camp in his hometown of Springfield, IL. The football camp, Compete with Leek, featured current and former pro athletes that coached the young athletes through a fun session on skill and games
"It means the world to me," Turner said. "Ever since I was a little kid I've always wanted to come back home and be in the position that I'm in to teach kids… These kids look up to us, they trust us. We want to steer them in the right direction and give them what they need to propel them in any direction they want to go."
In 2020, Turner's home state awarded him an "Outstanding Commitment To Sportsmanship" award in honor of Black History Month. The Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs, celebrated Turner for his journey to the NFL, his commitment to the community and serving as a role model for the Illinois youth.
"It was special," Turner said. "It was a great honor to be amongst all of the great awardees, knowing what they've done and will continue to do in the community and in the world… I was just thankful that the Illinois State Treasurer, Treasurer Frerichs, allowed me to be up here and recognize me. It was a great moment and I'm really grateful."
Growing up in football, one of the receivers that Turner looked up to was 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. Owens played eight seasons in San Francisco, attended four Pro Bowls and earned First-Team All-Pro three times while with the 49ers. T.O.'s No. 81 jersey was one of the first jerseys that Turner ever owned.
