Last summer, Turner hosted his first youth football camp in his hometown of Springfield, IL. The football camp, Compete with Leek , featured current and former pro athletes that coached the young athletes through a fun session on skill and games

"It means the world to me," Turner said. "Ever since I was a little kid I've always wanted to come back home and be in the position that I'm in to teach kids… These kids look up to us, they trust us. We want to steer them in the right direction and give them what they need to propel them in any direction they want to go."