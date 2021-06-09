Morning Report: 49ers D-Line Cracks PFF's Top 10 Units

Ranking All 32 NFL Defensive Lines

Pro Football Focus is breaking down NFL rosters position-by-position before the start of the 2021 season. Looking at the defensive line , the analytic's site highlighted the return of key playmakers on the line to bring the unit back to their 2019 dominance. Coming in at No. 9, here's what PFF had to say about San Francisco's season outlook.

"San Francisco's defensive line went from borderline unblockable in 2019 to underwhelming in 2020. That's to be expected after the team traded away one of the NFL's best interior defenders (﻿DeForest Buckner﻿) and was without ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Dee Ford﻿ for all but 80 combined defensive snaps in 2020 because of injury. Bosa and Ford's return to play alongside Arik Armstead could give the 49ers one of the best edge rotations in the NFL. San Francisco will also need ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ (54.1 PFF grade as a rookie) to make a second-year jump to get back toward the elite group we saw two years ago."