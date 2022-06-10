Morning Report: 49ers Conclude 2022 Mandatory Minicamp

Good Morning Faithful,
5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan Following First Minicamp Practice
On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers held their first practice of mandatory minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media following practice to share updates from the team's first day together on the field.
Here are five takeaways from the head coach:
- Injury Updates
- Nick Bosa's Return
- Addressing the Center Position
- Jake Brendel's Progress
- Young Players Becoming Leaders
49ers Forecast A New and Improved Special Teams Unit in 2022
Plenty of new faces have entered the 49ers facility ahead of the 2022 season, including special teams coordinator Brian Schneider.
Schneider returns to coaching in the NFL after working as the special teams coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-20. During that span, Seattle's special teams units ranked first in the NFL in takeaways (26), second in blocked kicks (24) and fifth in touchdowns scored (14).
In 2021, Schneider stepped away from coaching to focus more attention on his family life. In his eyes, it's made him an even greater coach.
Lo Más Destacado del Mini Campamento de los 49ers
Los San Francisco 49ers tuvieron su mini campamento obligatorio esta semana. Las prácticas se llevaron acabo del martes al miércoles. Estos días ofrecieron varios detalles sobresalientes y muy buenas jugadas. Además comentarios muy interesantes de entrenadores y jugadores.
