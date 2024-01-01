Morning Report: 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC 

Good Morning Faithful,
The San Francisco 49ers ended the calendar year on a high note, storming past the Washington Commanders 27-10 in their final road trip of the regular season slate. The New Year's Eve win coupled with the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles secures the No. 1 seed for San Francisco for the first time since 2019.
The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed after securing a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. The win ensures San Francisco the first round Bye and home field advanatage for its postseason run for the first time since the 2019 season.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on bouncing back against the Commanders:
"I was real proud of the guys today, because it was a tough week," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "I think it was more about the emotions of last week, whenever you have a big game like that and it's just it's so exciting to play on Christmas in front of everyone, those two teams with their records, it's just the emotions for everybody. It was huge and you're tired from that. It takes a while to get everyone back going again, not just physically, but also mentally... I talked to the players a lot about it but you never know how they're going to be until gameday. I was just pumped that they went out, didn't worry about anything else and found a way to win today."
Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC's No. 1 seed took over social media on Sunday afternoon. After securing a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers have secured a first round Bye and home field advantage for their postseason run for the first time since the 2019 season.
