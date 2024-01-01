Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC 

Jan 01, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 1st.

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers ended the calendar year on a high note, storming past the Washington Commanders 27-10 in their final road trip of the regular season slate. The New Year's Eve win coupled with the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles secures the No. 1 seed for San Francisco for the first time since 2019.

What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say Following Week 17

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on bouncing back against the Commanders:

"I was real proud of the guys today, because it was a tough week," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "I think it was more about the emotions of last week, whenever you have a big game like that and it's just it's so exciting to play on Christmas in front of everyone, those two teams with their records, it's just the emotions for everybody. It was huge and you're tired from that. It takes a while to get everyone back going again, not just physically, but also mentally... I talked to the players a lot about it but you never know how they're going to be until gameday. I was just pumped that they went out, didn't worry about anything else and found a way to win today."

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Securing the No. 1 Seed in the NFC 🥇

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-10 Win Over Commanders 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
1 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 36

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers CEO Jed York
5 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers CEO Jed York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner
7 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
11 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters
12 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 36

FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams
15 / 36

OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 36

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
17 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
19 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 36

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 36

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
24 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
26 / 36

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders DE KJ Henry
27 / 36

DL Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders DE KJ Henry

Kym Fortino/49ers
Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, TE George Kittle
28 / 36

Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell
29 / 36

QB Brock Purdy, Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
30 / 36

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
31 / 36

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
32 / 36

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, Washington Commanders LB De'Jon Harris
33 / 36

LB Dre Greenlaw, Washington Commanders LB De'Jon Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, Washington Commanders DE Andre Jones Jr.
34 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell, Washington Commanders DE Andre Jones Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
35 / 36

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
36 / 36

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders Game Images (Week 17)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano
3 / 41

OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
7 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
8 / 41

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 41

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
10 / 41

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 41

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner
15 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 41

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
20 / 41

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
21 / 41

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 41

OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
25 / 41

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
26 / 41

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
27 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Jake Brendel
29 / 41

RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
31 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
33 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyukv
34 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyukv

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
36 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
37 / 41

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas
38 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
40 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
41 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Washington Commanders in their Week 17 matchup.

T Trent Williams
1 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
3 / 22

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
4 / 22

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
6 / 22

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
7 / 22

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 22

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
10 / 22

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
11 / 22

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
12 / 22

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
14 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
15 / 22

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason
19 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols
20 / 22

RB Jeremy McNichols

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
22 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Players Arrive at FedEx Field for Week 17 vs. the Commanders

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by Levi's®.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 34

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 34

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 34

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 34

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 34

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
6 / 34

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 34

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 34

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
9 / 34

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 34

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
11 / 34

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
12 / 34

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
13 / 34

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
14 / 34

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
15 / 34

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
16 / 34

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
17 / 34

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
18 / 34

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 34

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
20 / 34

OL Ben Bartch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
21 / 34

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
22 / 34

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
23 / 34

OL Jon Feliciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
24 / 34

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
25 / 34

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
26 / 34

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
27 / 34

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
28 / 34

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
29 / 34

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
30 / 34

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
31 / 34

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
32 / 34

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
33 / 34

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
34 / 34

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

