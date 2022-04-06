Morning Report: 49ers CB Travels to Somaliland for Water Relief Program

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 6.
New and Notable
Ambry Thomas Gives Back in Humanitarian Trip to Somaliland
April marks the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long religious holiday observed by Muslims all over the world. Spiritual devotion, religious study and charitable giving are practiced throughout the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas is spending part of his offseason embracing Ramadan and giving back to impoverished communities throughout Somaliland, an African country that borders Ethiopia. Thomas traveled thousands of miles with charitable nonprofit organizations Mercy-USA and Muslims of the World to raise awareness about the heartbreaking living conditions in Somaliland.
Read More >>>
5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan at the NFL Annual Meeting
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla. for the NFL's Annual Meeting. In a nearly 30 minute sit down with the media, Shanahan gave insight into the team's offseason moves so far, including the team's quarterback situation, coaching turnover and his thoughts on the league's new overtime rule. Here are five things we learned from Shanahan's session with the media:
- Holding onto Jimmy G "is a Good Thing"
- Shanahan Feels Indifferent to the League's New Overtime Rule
- Why Brian Griese was the Best Candidate for 49ers Quarterback Coaching Position
- How Lance is Developing in the Offseason
- Meeting the 49ers Top Needs in Free Agency
Read More >>>
In the Community
Local 8th-12th grade athletes gathered at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade to fine tune their game through position-specific drills taught by 49ers players, coaches and alumni.