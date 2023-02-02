Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Team Awards

Feb 02, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 2nd.

New and Notable

2022 Team Awards.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, the San Francisco 49ers announced the recipients of their annual team awards

Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa Among Top Three in 49ers Postseason Sack Records

Following the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, eighth-year defensive lineman Arik Armstead sealed his name in the San Francisco 49ers record books.

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange celebrated the Year of the Rabbit with lantern making, snacks and custom red envelopes filled with Anna May Wong quarters sourced from our friends at U.S. Bank.

S Talanoa Hufanga
1 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
2 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
3 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
4 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
5 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
6 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
7 / 45

DB Jimmie Ward, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
8 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
9 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
10 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
11 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
12 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
13 / 45

RB Jordan Mason

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
14 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
15 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
16 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
17 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
18 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
19 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
20 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
21 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
22 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
23 / 45

OL Keith Ismael

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
24 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
25 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
26 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
27 / 45

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
28 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
29 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
30 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
31 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
32 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
33 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
34 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
35 / 45

DB Jimmie Ward

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
36 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
38 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
39 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
40 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
41 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
42 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
43 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
44 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration
45 / 45

49ers APEX Lunar New Year Celebration

Hayley Hom/49ers
