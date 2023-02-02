Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Team Awards

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 2nd.
New and Notable
2022 Team Awards.
Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, the San Francisco 49ers announced the recipients of their annual team awards
Read More >>>
Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa Among Top Three in 49ers Postseason Sack Records
Following the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, eighth-year defensive lineman Arik Armstead sealed his name in the San Francisco 49ers record books.
Read More >>>
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange celebrated the Year of the Rabbit with lantern making, snacks and custom red envelopes filled with Anna May Wong quarters sourced from our friends at U.S. Bank.