Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Game in Mexico City

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 4.
New and Notable
49ers y Cardinals Serán los Protagonistas del MNF en el Estadio Azteca
Después de una pausa de dos años, NFL México informa que será el próximo 21 de noviembre, a las 5:15 pm PT, cuando se dará la patada inicial del Monday Night Football (MNF) en el que los San Francisco 49ers enfrentarán a los Arizona Cardinals en el Estadio Azteca de esta ciudad, de acuerdo con el anuncio realizado hoy en Nueva York, previo a la publicación del calendario de la temporada regular 2022 de la Liga que se dará a conocer la próxima semana. Diecisiete años después, este juego será la reedición del aquel primer encuentro de temporada regular -que se disputó fuera de Estados Unidos- entre estos dos equipos, también en el inmueble de Santa Úrsula, en 2005.
49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City
The National Football League announced on Tuesday the opponents and dates for its five 2022 international regular-season games – three in the UK, one in Germany and one in Mexico.
The 2022 international games will feature four playoff participants, including the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and an NFC West showdown in Mexico.
How NFL Draft Experts Graded the 49ers 2022 Draft Class
Entering the 2022 NFL Draft without a first round pick, the San Francisco 49ers managed to add depth at positions of need and bolster their already-elite units through the draft. San Francisco finished the weekend with nine-total picks and selected young talent from both sides of the ball.
So how did the 49ers brass fare addressing team needs? While it is far too early to truly assess the potential, production and fit of a draft pick, NFL pundits have made their early evaluations of San Francisco's selections and provided overall grades for the 2022 draft class. Here's how they graded out >>>
49ers Agree to Terms with 14 Undrafted Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free agents.
- DL Kevin Atkins
- LB Jeremiah Gemmel
- S Tayler Hawkins
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Taysir Mack
- WR Tay Martin
- RB Jordan Mason
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- LB Segun Olubi
- S Leon O'Neal Jr.
- OL Jason Poe
- OL Sam Schlueter
- TE Garrett Walston
- OL Dohnovan West
