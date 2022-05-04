Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Game in Mexico City

May 04, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 4.

New and Notable

49ers y Cardinals Serán los Protagonistas del MNF en el Estadio Azteca

Después de una pausa de dos años, NFL México informa que será el próximo 21 de noviembre, a las 5:15 pm PT, cuando se dará la patada inicial del Monday Night Football (MNF) en el que los San Francisco 49ers enfrentarán a los Arizona Cardinals en el Estadio Azteca de esta ciudad, de acuerdo con el anuncio realizado hoy en Nueva York, previo a la publicación del calendario de la temporada regular 2022 de la Liga que se dará a conocer la próxima semana. Diecisiete años después, este juego será la reedición del aquel primer encuentro de temporada regular -que se disputó fuera de Estados Unidos- entre estos dos equipos, también en el inmueble de Santa Úrsula, en 2005.

Lee Mas >>>

49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City

The National Football League announced on Tuesday the opponents and dates for its five 2022 international regular-season games – three in the UK, one in Germany and one in Mexico.

The 2022 international games will feature four playoff participants, including the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and an NFC West showdown in Mexico.

Read More >>>

How NFL Draft Experts Graded the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft without a first round pick, the San Francisco 49ers managed to add depth at positions of need and bolster their already-elite units through the draft. San Francisco finished the weekend with nine-total picks and selected young talent from both sides of the ball.

So how did the 49ers brass fare addressing team needs? While it is far too early to truly assess the potential, production and fit of a draft pick, NFL pundits have made their early evaluations of San Francisco's selections and provided overall grades for the 2022 draft class. Here's how they graded out >>>

49ers Agree to Terms with 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free agents.

  • DL Kevin Atkins
  • LB Jeremiah Gemmel
  • S Tayler Hawkins
  • CB Qwuantrezz Knight
  • WR Taysir Mack
  • WR Tay Martin
  • RB Jordan Mason
  • LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  • LB Segun Olubi
  • S Leon O'Neal Jr.
  • OL Jason Poe
  • OL Sam Schlueter
  • TE Garrett Walston
  • OL Dohnovan West

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Look Back at the 49ers 2005 Matchup vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

Relive the 49ers matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Azteca Stadium, the first-ever regular season NFL game played outside the United States.

2005 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
2 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Alex Smith
3 / 39

QB Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
4 / 39

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
5 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jeff Ulbrich
6 / 39

LB Jeff Ulbrich

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Jeremy Newberry
7 / 39

C Jeremy Newberry

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
8 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Frank Gore
9 / 39

RB Frank Gore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
10 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
11 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
12 / 39

Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
13 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Brandon Moore
14 / 39

LB Brandon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Maurice Hicks
15 / 39

RB Maurice Hicks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Derek Smith
16 / 39

LB Derek Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
17 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Lloyd
18 / 39

WR Brandon Lloyd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Andre Carter
19 / 39

DE Andre Carter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Marques Anderson
20 / 39

DB Marques Anderson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
21 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Derrick Johnson
22 / 39

DB Derrick Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Tim Rattay
23 / 39

QB Tim Rattay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Anthony Muñoz
24 / 39

Anthony Muñoz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Alex Smith
25 / 39

QB Alex Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
26 / 39

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
27 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Otis Amey
28 / 39

WR Otis Amey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Johnnie Morton
29 / 39

WR Johnnie Morton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Brandon Moore
30 / 39

LB Brandon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DE Andre Carter
31 / 39

DE Andre Carter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
32 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Lloyd
33 / 39

WR Brandon Lloyd

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
34 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryant Young
35 / 39

DL Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Derrick Johnson
36 / 39

DB Derrick Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Derek Smith
37 / 39

LB Derek Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2005 San Francisco 49ers
38 / 39

2005 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Estadio Azteca
39 / 39

Estadio Azteca

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising