Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Game in Mexico City

How NFL Draft Experts Graded the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft without a first round pick, the San Francisco 49ers managed to add depth at positions of need and bolster their already-elite units through the draft. San Francisco finished the weekend with nine-total picks and selected young talent from both sides of the ball.

So how did the 49ers brass fare addressing team needs? While it is far too early to truly assess the potential, production and fit of a draft pick, NFL pundits have made their early evaluations of San Francisco's selections and provided overall grades for the 2022 draft class. Here's how they graded out >>>