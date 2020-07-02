Morning Report: Special Interview with Katie Sowers

A Conversation with 49ers Offensive Assistant Katie Sowers

Katie Sowers sat down for an exclusive interview after the 49ers PRIDE virtual event. Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

Katie, you've knocked down so many barriers in the last two years, what are your experiences coming out to the team? I'm sure a lot of folks already knew, but then taking it public is a whole other step. What was the locker room response?

My experiences have been completely positive. When the article about me being gay first came out I didn't know it was going to blow up into this thing about me being the first out gay coach in the NFL, but when players read that article I had so many of them come to me privately and say just how cool it was to see that. It really opened up a dialogue and even though they already knew, I think it became more personal. After that, I saw language change. Language that wasn't ever meant to hurt anyone but it was language that people had used in the past and I think having someone who they know is gay, they started to think about the things they said. It's so important to think about the language we use, it plays such a huge role in who we are and how we operate. I have seen so many positive things come from the players and the coaching staff I work with and I think after publicly coming out they became even closer as a second family to me.

How can coaches be better allies for their student-athletes and fellow coaches who are part of the LGBTQ+ community?

I think it starts with the language that we use. It's something that is so simple. It's more unconscious than we even know. Everyone is listening, everyone is picking up on those little things that people say and the way that you speak tells someone if they're safe or unsafe. I think the first step is to reflect on the way that you talk, the words that you use, but I would also emphasize to not treat people differently if you think that they might be gay, treat them the same. It's important that you make sure that you are making every single player on your team feel as if they are just as good as everyone else regardless of who they are, what race they are, what sexuality they are. We also have to know that we won't ever get to a point where we're perfect and I think that's the important thing to realize. We are constantly learning and evolving and the more that we reflect on the way that we act, the things that we say, the more we can better our players, our community and the people around us.