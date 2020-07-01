Katie, you've knocked down so many barriers in the last two years, what are your experiences coming out to the team? I'm sure a lot of folks already knew, but then taking it public is a whole other step. What was the locker room response?

My experiences have been completely positive. When the article about me being gay first came out I didn't know it was going to blow up into this thing about me being the first out gay coach in the NFL, but when players read that article I had so many of them come to me privately and say just how cool it was to see that. It really opened up a dialogue and even though they already knew, I think it became more personal. After that, I saw language change. Language that wasn't ever meant to hurt anyone but it was language that people had used in the past and I think having someone who they know is gay, they started to think about the things they said. It's so important to think about the language we use, it plays such a huge role in who we are and how we operate. I have seen so many positive things come from the players and the coaching staff I work with and I think after publicly coming out they became even closer as a second family to me.

I know you grew up in Kansas and went to a conservative religious college, what would you say to kids who are thinking about coming out or struggling with their identity? Do you have any advice for the younger generations?

When it comes to coming out, we all have to do it in our own time. I think that to be the best version of yourself, you have to be authentic but you also have to feel ready. Often times we assume that people are going to reject us because of what you think you know about them and by doing that you are stereotyping someone else. I try to lead with love and understanding and seek first to understand. Hatred and judgment will never cure ignorance. We can't stereotype people and also asked to not be stereotyped. I always try to find the best in people, I hope to find the best in people and I expect to find the best in people. I think we all have love at our core, we all have this need to be accepted and when we realize that everyone is seeking that acceptance, I think we open ourselves up to being more authentic and realizing that more people will accept us than we really think.

How can coaches be better allies for their student-athletes and fellow coaches who are part of the LGBTQ+ community?