Powered By

Morning Report: Lance Lone 1st Round QB to Earn 'A' Grade in Week 3

Sep 30, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 30.

New and Notable

Grading 2021 NFL Rookie QBs

During the 2021 NFL Draft, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round. From the first-overall pick to No. 15, these all five rookie quarterbacks saw game action in Week 3. But how did they perform? CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin evaluated their performances, grading ﻿Trey Lance﻿ with the only passing grade. Here's what Benjamin had to say:

"This is kind of a cheap 'A' considering Lance saw all of three snaps in the 49ers close loss to the Packers. But this is his role with San Francisco right now: Red-zone runner. There's certainly an argument to be made that his athleticism would expand the 49ers offense under center, where some fans are eager to ride his upside over the safe, if unspectacular, resume of ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. As purely a situational player, however, he's doing his job on key downs."

CBS Sports Week 3 Rookie QB Grades

  • Round 1, Pick 1: Trevor Lawrence - D+
  • Round 1, Pick 2: Zach Wilson - D
  • Round 1, Pick 3: ﻿Trey Lance﻿ - A
  • Round 1, Pick 11: Justin Fields - D
  • Round 1, Pick 15: Mac Jones - D+

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed CB ﻿Buster Skrine﻿ to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst﻿.

Skrine (5-9, 187) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year NFL career with the Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18) and Chicago Bears (2019-20), he has appeared in 151 games (92 starts) and registered 545 tackles, 85 passes defensed, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.

Read More >>>

Mitch Wishnowsky Earns First-Career NFC Special Teams Player of the Month Honor

San Francisco's former fourth-round punter is living up to his draft position. In Week 2, Mitch Wishnowsky earned his second-career NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after his noteworthy outing against the Eagles where he notched two punts that pinned Philadelphia inside their own 10 yard line, neither resulting in points, and finished the day with five punts for 226 yards (45.2 average) with three landing inside the 20.

To close out the first three weeks of the NFL season, Wishnowsky's efforts have been recognized across the league as the punter has been named NFC Player of the Month, the first such honor of his career.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Shift Focus to NFC West Matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks

Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco prepares for its Week 4 divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 40

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
3 / 40

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 40

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 40

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
6 / 40

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
7 / 40

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
8 / 40

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
9 / 40

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
10 / 40

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
11 / 40

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 40

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
14 / 40

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Tanner Hudson
15 / 40

TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Tanner Hudson

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Tanner Hudson
16 / 40

TE Tanner Hudson

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
17 / 40

QB Nate Sudfeld

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
18 / 40

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
19 / 40

QB Trey Lance, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
20 / 40

TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
21 / 40

TE Ross Dwelley

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
22 / 40

RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
23 / 40

T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
25 / 40

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Trey Sermon
26 / 40

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
27 / 40

T Mike McGlinchey

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
28 / 40

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
29 / 40

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
30 / 40

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arden Key
32 / 40

DL Arden Key

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
33 / 40

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Zach Kerr
34 / 40

DL Zach Kerr

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 40

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
36 / 40

DL Alex Barrett

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
37 / 40

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
38 / 40

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Offense
39 / 40

49ers Offense

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dre Kirkpatrick
40 / 40

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

December 3, 1995

Midway through the third quarter of a 10-10 tie with the Buffalo Bills, linebackers Lee Woodall and Gary Plummer altered the 49ers season.

In a game with serious playoff implications, both clubs entered Candlestick Park with 8-4 records. The 49ers held a slight edge over the 7-5 Atlanta Falcons in the NFC West. A loss to the Bills would put their postseason plans in jeopardy.

Read more about the critical play from Lee Woodall and Gary Plummer >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Believes 49ers are 'Contenders' Despite 2-2 Start

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Two 49ers Land on PFF's First-Quarter All-Pro Team

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Robbie Gould Lands on IR, 49ers Sign Kicker

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Potential Week 5 Returns for Garoppolo, Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 4

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Storylines to Watch in Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into Week 4 vs. Seattle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Norman, Mitchell, Williams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Packers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before #GBvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines as the team prepares for their Week 3 home opener vs. the Green Bay Packers, powered by Cisco.
Advertising