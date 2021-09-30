Morning Report: Lance Lone 1st Round QB to Earn 'A' Grade in Week 3

New and Notable

Grading 2021 NFL Rookie QBs

During the 2021 NFL Draft, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round. From the first-overall pick to No. 15, these all five rookie quarterbacks saw game action in Week 3. But how did they perform? CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin evaluated their performances , grading ﻿ Trey Lance ﻿ with the only passing grade. Here's what Benjamin had to say:

"This is kind of a cheap 'A' considering Lance saw all of three snaps in the 49ers close loss to the Packers. But this is his role with San Francisco right now: Red-zone runner. There's certainly an argument to be made that his athleticism would expand the 49ers offense under center, where some fans are eager to ride his upside over the safe, if unspectacular, resume of ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. As purely a situational player, however, he's doing his job on key downs."