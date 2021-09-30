Mitch Wishnowsky Earns First-Career NFC Special Teams Player of the Month Honor

San Francisco's former fourth-round punter is living up to his draft position. In Week 2, ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ earned his second-career NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after his noteworthy outing against the Eagles where he notched two punts that pinned Philadelphia inside their own 10 yard line, neither resulting in points, and finished the day with five punts for 226 yards (45.2 average) with three landing inside the 20.

To close out the first three weeks of the NFL season, Wishnowsky's efforts have been recognized across the league as the punter has been named NFC Player of the Month, the first such honor of his career.

Through three weeks of the season, Wishnowsky has registered 11 punts for 515 yards (46.8 average), including a long of 59. His punts have been returned for a total of 19 yards.

Of his 11 punts, six have landed inside the opposition's 20 yard line. Wishnowsky owns a league-best 72.7 percent of punts landing inside of the 20.