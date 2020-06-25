Morning Report: Bryant Young on Nick Bosa's Potential, 49ers Announce Roster Moves, John Lynch Shares 2020 Goals

Can Nick Bosa Surpass Bryant Young's 89.5 Franchise Sack Record?

San Francisco announced on Tuesday that Bryant Young would be the team's 29th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame. During a video conference with media, Bryant looked back at his many accolades as a member of the red and gold, sharing stories from his 14-year career. Young currently holds the 49ers franchise record with 89.5 sacks, although he's watching many of the team's young linemen to use his record as motivation. "There are guys there that have the potential to succeed that. So we'll sit back and eat our popcorn and see what happens," Young said. "But certainly, you've got some guys. There are guys like Nick Bosa and a couple other guys that have the ability." Read more >>>