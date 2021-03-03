Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand at WR Heading into 2021?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, March 3.
New and Notable
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Pinpoints Two Positions of Need for 49ers at No. 12
The San Francisco 49ers could go a number of ways on April 29th and many of their decisions will rely on the moves over the next few weeks. More than 35 members of the 49ers are slated to hit free agency, set to begin on March 17th, including several players in prominent positions on the roster.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. held a 90-minute conference call on Monday and discussed several directions the 49ers could take with the 12th-overall pick in the upcoming draft. Read More >>>
All 32 Teams' Wide Receiver Situations Ahead of Free Agency and the Draft
Before roster rebuilding officially begins on March 17 with free agency, NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund broke down where every NFL team stands at wide receiver. Here's what she had to say about the 49ers:
Top three WRs in 2020:
- Brandon Aiyuk (60 catches, 748 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns)
- Kendrick Bourne (49 catches, 667 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns -- UFA)
- Deebo Samuel (33 catches, 391 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdowns)
"On passes of 10-plus air yards last season, the Niners' receivers only caught two touchdowns versus seven interceptions; that was the fewest such touchdowns among receiving groups in the NFL, per NGS. Wideouts aligned wide, meanwhile, only caught three touchdowns, which is tied for the second fewest. One area the Niners excelled at was yards after the catch per reception; their mark of 6.4 yards was the most in the NFL. "
San Francisco 49ers Convene Medical Advisory Committee of Leading Bay Area Public Health Experts to Explore Eventual Safe Return of Fans to Levi's® Stadium
The San Francisco 49ers have assembled an advisory committee with leading medical experts to explore the best practices and health considerations that will underpin an eventual safe re-opening of Levi's® Stadium. The committee's ongoing expert advice will guide how the 49ers determine safety protocols and leverage the newest technologies to support effective stadium design for the fans, employees, and local community surrounding Levi's® Stadium. Members of the committee include:
- Dr. Robert "Bob" Wachter, Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF
- Mr. Lloyd Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health, parent of Dignity Health
- Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital
- Dr. Lillian Brown, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital
Additional details about the work of the committee and its impact on the plans for the return to Levi's® Stadium will be shared by the 49ers at 49ers.com/return in the coming months.
In the Community
Mark Your Calendars
You're invited to join the 49ers for an International Women's Day Celebration on Monday, March 8th at 12:30 pm PST live via the team's Facebook and YouTube.
The celebration will include a panel with senior team reporter Keiana Martin, pro personnel analyst Salli Clavell and player engagement coordinator Shelby Soltau as they discuss their roles as trailblazers in the NFL and how they got to the 49ers.
Register Now >>>