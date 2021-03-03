Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand at WR Heading into 2021?

All 32 Teams' Wide Receiver Situations Ahead of Free Agency and the Draft

Before roster rebuilding officially begins on March 17 with free agency, NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund broke down where every NFL team stands at wide receiver . Here's what she had to say about the 49ers:

"On passes of 10-plus air yards last season, the Niners' receivers only caught two touchdowns versus seven interceptions; that was the fewest such touchdowns among receiving groups in the NFL, per NGS. Wideouts aligned wide, meanwhile, only caught three touchdowns, which is tied for the second fewest. One area the Niners excelled at was yards after the catch per reception; their mark of 6.4 yards was the most in the NFL. "