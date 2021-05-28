Morning Report: Two 49ers Linebackers Make PFF's Top 32

Jimmy Garoppolo 'Dying to Get' WR Jalen Hurd on the Field

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off Phase Three of their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday with a large contingency of their roster in attendance. Among the players on hand was a familiar, yet unfamiliar face for the 49ers: Jalen Hurd﻿.

Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping for a clean bill of health out of the wideout this season. The quarterback joined 95.7’s The Game’s "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky Show" to discuss the 49ers offense and was asked if Hurd is a player who could be a large part of the offense in 2021.