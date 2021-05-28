Presented by

Morning Report: Two 49ers Linebackers Make PFF's Top 32

May 28, 2021

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, May 28.

New and Notable

PFF's Top 32 Linebackers

Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the linebacker position and ranked the top 32 in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. Two 49ers linebackers made the list, coming in at No. 2 and 30. Here's what the analytic's site had to say:

No. 2: ﻿Fred Warner﻿

"Fred Warner is the latest contender for Wagner's crown as the best linebacker in the game, and he represents the new pathway for the position. At BYU, Warner played the overhang, slot/linebacker hybrid role that exists in several college systems because of the wide hash marks, but it doesn't really have an NFL equivalent. That has allowed him to post a 90.0-plus PFF coverage grade over the past two seasons."

No. 30: ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿

"The 49ers are another team with more than one player making this list. While Fred Warner is in contention to be the best linebacker in football right now, Dre Greenlaw is a solid foil within the same defense. Greenlaw missed just 4.7% of his tackle attempts over the past two seasons of play for the 49ers and allowed only 7.4 yards per reception in coverage."

Jimmy Garoppolo 'Dying to Get' WR Jalen Hurd on the Field

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off Phase Three of their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday with a large contingency of their roster in attendance. Among the players on hand was a familiar, yet unfamiliar face for the 49ers: Jalen Hurd﻿.

Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping for a clean bill of health out of the wideout this season. The quarterback joined 95.7’s The Game’s "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky Show" to discuss the 49ers offense and was asked if Hurd is a player who could be a large part of the offense in 2021.

"Man, I sure hope so," Garoppolo said. "I'm dying to get him out there right now, I really am. He's such a physical freak – just the things he could do in his route running with the ball in his hand. It's very impressive. So hopefully we'll get to put those on display and get him out there as soon as possible."

Read More >>>

49ers Announce Pride Month Celebration Plans

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday month-long plans for the organization's annual celebration of June LGBTQ+ Pride month. Led by 49ers PRIDE, the official fan club of 49ers Faithful who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies, the 2021 celebration will be highlighted by the 2021 49ers PRIDE Collection, the first-ever gender-neutral retail line released by an NFL team. Additionally, 49ers PRIDE will soon launch a new video content series and host a panel conversation on LGBTQ+ activism in sports.

49ers PRIDE was launched in 2019 as the first-ever fan club started by an NFL franchise to directly engage and support LGBTQ+ fans and allies. The group is an extension of the organization's long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community, including more than $150,000 donated since 2005 to local and national nonprofits such as GLAAD and the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Center.

To explore the full 2021 49ers PRIDE celebration plan and assets, please visit 49ers.com/PRIDE.

49ers PRIDE 2021 Retail Collection

49ers Faithful of the LGBTQ+ Community model the newest line of pride merchandise with proceeds benefiting SF LGBT Center, Oakland LGBTQ Center and The LGBTQ Youth Space.

