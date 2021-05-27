49ers Announce Pride Month Celebration Plans

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday month-long plans for the organization's annual celebration of June LGBTQ+ Pride month. Led by 49ers PRIDE, the official fan club of 49ers Faithful who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies, the 2021 celebration will be highlighted by the 2021 49ers PRIDE Collection, the first-ever gender-neutral retail line released by an NFL team. Additionally, 49ers PRIDE will soon launch a new video content series and host a panel conversation on LGBTQ+ activism in sports.

2021 49ers PRIDE Collection: The brand-new 2021 49ers PRIDE Collection is currently the only genderless retail line released by an NFL team. The line was created in partnership with Fanatics and is meant to make the already expansive 49ers retail offerings more inclusive. When wearing these items, the Faithful will not only be supporting the team but also several relevant beneficiaries who will receive 100% of the 49ers proceeds from collection sales: San Francisco LGBT Center, Oakland LGBTQ Center, and The LGBTQ Youth Space: San Jose.

"This collection is about being seen and celebrated in every sense. It represents the individuality, spirit, and love of our fans," said Hannah Gordon, 49ers Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel. "I love seeing how our fans wear these pieces and express their style. Doing it your own way is faithful to the Bay."

"49ers PRIDE: Meet the Faithful": Throughout the month of June, the 49ers plan to release several feature-content pieces, focusing on die-hard members of the Faithful that identify as members of the LGTBQ+ community. The series focuses on storytelling through imagery, music, and first-hand experiences of what "Faithful to The Bay" means to these individual fans. Episode 1 will be available on June 3rd at 49ers.com/PRIDE.

"We're extremely excited to continue telling stories of the Faithful this Pride month. When 49ers PRIDE launched in 2019, stories were pouring in about how appreciative many fans were to be explicitly welcomed into the 49ers family, which is made up of so many different shapes, sizes, colors, and backgrounds. We hope the takeaway from this series is that no matter how you identify, you're always welcome with the 49ers," said Jenni Luke, 49ers VP, Community Impact. "It is also important that we encourage athletes of all ages to be themselves. Our annual panel conversation about LGBTQ+ Activism in Sport looks to normalize out athletes and encourage coaches, athletic administrators, parents, mentors, and teammates to empower them to be the best version of themselves."

Activism in Sports Panel: Continuing an annual tradition, the 2021 49ers PRIDE LGBTQ+ Activism in Sports Panel will take place on June 22nd and feature professional athletes and sports personalities who will discuss the normalization of LGBTQ+ athletes and their personal experiences as out and allied persons in sports. This year's speakers are:

Sam Rapoport – Senior Director of DEI, NFL

Kimberly Chexnayder – On-Air Personality, NFL Media

Fallon Fox – Former Professional MMA Fighter

Kurtis Gabriel – San Jose Sharks RW

49ers PRIDE was launched in 2019 as the first-ever fan club started by an NFL franchise to directly engage and support LGBTQ+ fans and allies. The group is an extension of the organization's long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community, including more than $150,000 donated since 2005 to local and national nonprofits such as GLAAD and the San Francisco LGBTQ+ Center.