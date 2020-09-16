Presented by

Morning Report: Two 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week

Sep 16, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 16.

New and Notable

Team of the Week

Following the conclusion Week 1 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week were ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿. Williams had an impressive first showing in red and gold, earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team with an 88.6 overall grade. The left tackle also landed the "Play of the Week" with his pancake block on Arizona linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Greenlaw earned an 84.2 overall grade from PFF, allowing just four yards in coverage and tipping a pass recovered by Jaquiski Tartt﻿. See how other members of the 49ers fared in PFF's Week 1 grades, click here.

PFF Team of the Week

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
WR: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
FLEX: Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears
T: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
G: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
C: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
G: Shaq Mason, New England Patriots
T: ﻿Trent Williams﻿, San Francisco 49ers

DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DI: Larry Ogunjobi, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
LB: ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Fabian Moreau, Washington Football Team
CB: CJ Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars
S: Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
S: Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
FLEX: Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks

49ers Denounce Racist Messages Sent to Budda Baker

The San Francisco 49ers unequivocally denounce the racist messages sent to Budda Baker. The individual who sent the messages does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful. Per team policy, the organization is working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events.

Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work. Go to 49ers.com/socialjustice to learn more about how you can create change.

Quick Hits

In the second episode of the 49ers "Inside the Oval" podcast, Nick Clarke detailed his day-to-day responsibilities as the manager of fan engagement, discussed the inclusion the Faithful in worldwide events and connecting the 49ers diverse array of fans. "Inside the Oval" highlights people who work behind the scenes throughout the 49ers organization, including executives, football staff, front office members and more to give an insider's view of the essential people behind the San Francisco 49ers. Listen Now on 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

--

Los 49ers perdieron en su primer juego en casa de la temporada 2020 contra los Cardenales 24 a 20. Mira el video completo a continuación.👇

Related Content

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 1 PFF Player Grades
news

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, Week 1 PFF Player Grades

Kyle Shanahan shares injury, personnel and free agent updates, Pro Football Focus release Week 1 player grades and more news from the SAP Performance Facility.
Morning Report: Reviewing the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 1 Matchup
news

Morning Report: Reviewing the Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 1 Matchup

Recapping the 49ers Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
Morning Report: Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+, Yahoo! Sports Week 1 Fantasy Football Rundown, Ways to Watch #AZvsSF
news

Morning Report: Joe Montana Joins 'Detail' on ESPN+, Yahoo! Sports Week 1 Fantasy Football Rundown, Ways to Watch #AZvsSF

Joe Montana will host two new episodes of the historical edition of "Detail"; Yahoo! Sports fantasy writer Dalton Del Don and Keiana Martin break down fantasy football start and sit considerations; all the ways to watch, stream and listen to the 49ers Week 1 matchup.
Morning Report: Javon Kinlaws Concludes 'In My Own Words' Series, PFF Ranks All 32 Starting QBs, 49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant
news

Morning Report: Javon Kinlaws Concludes 'In My Own Words' Series, PFF Ranks All 32 Starting QBs, 49ers Announce Recipients for $1M Social Grant

Javon Kinlaw pens the final installment of "In My Own Words," Pro Football Focus ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2020 season, 49ers announce nine recipients for the team's social justice grant.
Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster
news

Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster

Where the team stack up in the power rankings heading into Week 1, 49ers unveil Faithful to The Bay brand campaign and Keiana Martin and The Athletic's David Lombardi analyze San Francisco's roster.
Morning Report: Analysis of the Team's 53-man Roster, Week 1 Updates from John Lynch, 49ers Announce Practice Squad
news

Morning Report: Analysis of the Team's 53-man Roster, Week 1 Updates from John Lynch, 49ers Announce Practice Squad

San Francisco cuts their roster to 53, John Lynch provides player updates and the 49ers sign 16 players to the practice squad.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan on the Value of a Stout Tight End Unit, PFF Ranks All 32 Offenses, a Look at this Weekend's Events
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan on the Value of a Stout Tight End Unit, PFF Ranks All 32 Offenses, a Look at this Weekend's Events

Kyle Shanahan discussed what he looks for in a tight end, Pro Football Focus puts the 49ers offense in the Top 10 and a look ahead at all 49ers programming coming this weekend.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates, 49ers Ranked PFF's Top Defense, Roster News
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates, 49ers Ranked PFF's Top Defense, Roster News

The 49ers head coach gave player updates, Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 defenses and San Francisco announced the signing of Cameron Malveaux.
Morning Report: Jauan Jennings Reviews First NFL Training Camp, Robert Saleh Previews the Team's 2020 Defense, Two 49ers Land on PFF's Top Cornerbacks List
news

Morning Report: Jauan Jennings Reviews First NFL Training Camp, Robert Saleh Previews the Team's 2020 Defense, Two 49ers Land on PFF's Top Cornerbacks List

Jauan Jennings writes the latest installment of "In My Own Words," Robert Saleh discusses what the team needs to do to be even better in 2020 and Pro Football Focus puts Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams in the Top 25  of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Morning Report: Jordan Reed's Return to the Field, Fan Cutouts, Players for a Purpose Game Night
news

Morning Report: Jordan Reed's Return to the Field, Fan Cutouts, Players for a Purpose Game Night

The motivation behind Jordan Reed's fresh start in San Francisco, reserve your spot in Levi® Stadium, join some of your favorite 49ers for a virtual game night.
Morning Report: Rewatch Historical 49ers Games, Colton McKivitz Shares a First-Person Look at #49ersCamp, Roster Moves
news

Morning Report: Rewatch Historical 49ers Games, Colton McKivitz Shares a First-Person Look at #49ersCamp, Roster Moves

How to rewatch the 49ers Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX victories, Colton McKivitz writes the latest installment of "In My Own Words" and San Francisco announces roster signings.

Advertising