Morning Report: Two 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week

Team of the Week

Following the conclusion Week 1 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week were ﻿Trent Williams﻿ and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿. Williams had an impressive first showing in red and gold, earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team with an 88.6 overall grade. The left tackle also landed the "Play of the Week" with his pancake block on Arizona linebacker Jordan Hicks.