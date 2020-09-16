Morning Report: Two 49ers Make PFF's Team of the Week

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 16.
New and Notable
Team of the Week
Following the conclusion Week 1 contests, Pro Football Focus released their roster for the team of the week, as well as offensive and defensive MVP, rookie of the week, secret superstar of the week, offensive line of the week and play of the week. Landing on PFF's Team of the Week were Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw. Williams had an impressive first showing in red and gold, earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team with an 88.6 overall grade. The left tackle also landed the "Play of the Week" with his pancake block on Arizona linebacker Jordan Hicks.
Greenlaw earned an 84.2 overall grade from PFF, allowing just four yards in coverage and tipping a pass recovered by Jaquiski Tartt. See how other members of the 49ers fared in PFF's Week 1 grades, click here.
PFF Team of the Week
QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
WR: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
FLEX: Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears
T: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
G: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
C: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
G: Shaq Mason, New England Patriots
T: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DI: Larry Ogunjobi, Cleveland Browns
EDGE: Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
LB: Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Fabian Moreau, Washington Football Team
CB: CJ Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars
S: Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
S: Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
FLEX: Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks
49ers Denounce Racist Messages Sent to Budda Baker
The San Francisco 49ers unequivocally denounce the racist messages sent to Budda Baker. The individual who sent the messages does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful. Per team policy, the organization is working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events.
Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work. Go to 49ers.com/socialjustice to learn more about how you can create change.
Quick Hits
In the second episode of the 49ers "Inside the Oval" podcast, Nick Clarke detailed his day-to-day responsibilities as the manager of fan engagement, discussed the inclusion the Faithful in worldwide events and connecting the 49ers diverse array of fans. "Inside the Oval" highlights people who work behind the scenes throughout the 49ers organization, including executives, football staff, front office members and more to give an insider's view of the essential people behind the San Francisco 49ers. Listen Now on 49ers.com | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
--
Los 49ers perdieron en su primer juego en casa de la temporada 2020 contra los Cardenales 24 a 20. Mira el video completo a continuación.👇