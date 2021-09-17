Morning Report: Storylines to Watch in #SFvsPHI

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, September 17
New and Notable
Four Downs: Is What Jalen Hurts Did vs. Falcons in Week 1 For Real?
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles put up dominant performances in Week 1, but which club will continue their perfect start to the season on Sunday? Philadelphia enters the second week of the season flying high after holding the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone for the entirety of the contest, while seeing their second-year quarterback take strides forward in the win. Meanwhile, the 49ers offense got off to a strong start with their dual-quarterback system with the hopes their defense can continue it's ascendancy despite missing a few key components.
49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin was joined by Eagles insider Dave Spadaro to break down several storylines heading into Week 2 and the biggest question marks for both clubs in preparation for Sunday. Here's what they discussed:
- Biggest Takeaway From Season Opening Victories
- Position/Player Matchup with the Most Intrigue in Week 2
- Biggest Question Heading into Sunday's Matchup
- Under-the-Radar Player to Watch in Week 2
Read More >>>
Greenlaw 'Re-Tweaks' Groin; Al-Shaair Has Opportunity to 'Show More'
The San Francisco 49ers are already dealing with their share of injuries just a week into their 2021 campaign with the news of Jason Verrett (knee) and Raheem Mostert (knee) both done for the season.
The 49ers will now be without another starter after it was reported the linebacker Dre Greenlaw will miss time with a nagging groin injury suffered in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Greenlaw hauled in his first pick-six of his career on Sunday and did not return to the game as he re-injured his groin on the play. General manager John Lynch was a guest on KNBR on Thursday, where he confirmed the linebacker will undergo surgery on his core muscle injury and miss some time following his standout performance in Detroit.
Greenlaw was off to an encouraging start in the team's season opener, notching six tackles and an interception against the Lions. While losing Greenlaw is certainly a blow to San Francisco's defense, Lynch and Co. feel confident in the pieces they have to step up in his absence, including third-year linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who flashed on multiple occasions on Sunday.
Read More >>>
Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Eagles in Week 2
Following the nail-biting conclusion to the 49ers Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions, the team heads to Philadelphia 1-0 to take on the Eagles at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 28: Chris Biderman
Biderman discussed his takeaways from the 49ers Week 1 win in Detroit, the impact of losing Jason Verrett, Raheem Mostert and Dre Greenlaw and highlighted which matchup he's looking forward to most Week 2 in Philly.
Listen and Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 22: Alfredo Gutierrez
In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, Gutierrez joined the podcast to talk about his first NFL season, learning from Trent Williams and Joe Staley, the 49ers presence in Mexico and representing his country in the NFL.
Listen Below or On the Following Platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify