Morning Report: Storylines to Watch in #SFvsPHI

Greenlaw 'Re-Tweaks' Groin; Al-Shaair Has Opportunity to 'Show More'

The San Francisco 49ers are already dealing with their share of injuries just a week into their 2021 campaign with the news of Jason Verrett (knee) and Raheem Mostert (knee) both done for the season.

The 49ers will now be without another starter after it was reported the linebacker Dre Greenlaw will miss time with a nagging groin injury suffered in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Greenlaw hauled in his first pick-six of his career on Sunday and did not return to the game as he re-injured his groin on the play. General manager John Lynch was a guest on KNBR on Thursday, where he confirmed the linebacker will undergo surgery on his core muscle injury and miss some time following his standout performance in Detroit.