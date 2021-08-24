Morning Report: Shanahan Evaluates Trey Lance's Preseason Performance

NFL.com's Top 10 Players from the 2017 Draft Class

As the NFL's Top 100 continues, featuring the likes of Fred Warner (No. 21), Trent Williams (No. 42), George Kittle (No. 50) and Kyle Juszczyk (No. 97), NFL.com analyst Brian Baldinger provided his own ranking of the league's Top 10 players from the 2017 class heading into the 2021 regular season. Coming in at the fifth-overall spot is 49ers former fifth-round draft pick George Kittle ﻿. Here's what Baldinger had to say about the ranking:

"The lowest-drafted player -- taken 146th overall, Kittle was the ninth tight end selected -- in this list lands at No. 5. His draft standing didn't prevent him from quickly establishing himself as the league's premier blocking TE. The 49ers feared rushing attack owns that status because of Kittle's ability to man up on the edge against elite linebackers. It's a thing of beauty to watch. In addition, he's an exceptional pass catcher, having previously held the NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a season (now held by Kansas City's Travis Kelce). With his size, speed and run-after-the-catch ability, it takes numerous defenders to bring this man down."