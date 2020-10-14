Morning Report: Roster Moves, Analyzing the 49ers QB Situation in Week 6

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Will Jimmy Garoppolo be Ready to Return vs. Rams After No Injury Setbacks in Week 5?
Following Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Garoppolo didn't confirm whether he would start for the 49ers ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Garoppolo appeared in just two quarters of the Week 5 matchup before being pulled at the half while trailing 30-7. Kyle Shanahan conceded it wasn't the quarterback's 77-yard, two-interception performance that inserted backup C.J. Beathard into the lineup. Instead, the head coach believed Garoppolo's lingering ankle injury was impacting his play on the field.
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced yesterday that they have claimed cornerback Parnell Motley off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Motley is available to join the team pending the completion of COVID-19 protocols and the passing of a physical.
Motley (6-0, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 4, 2020. He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay prior to being waived by the team on October 12.
Quick Hits
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez hablan sobre la derrota y las claves para ganar contra Los Rams. Mira el video a continuación. 👇
During the team's Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, Trent Williams earned a 90.7 run blocking grade (third-highest in the NFL) and Mike McGlinchey earned an 87.5 (fifth-highest), Per Pro Football Focus.