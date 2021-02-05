Morning Report: Roger Goodell Talks 2021 International Games, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley Team Up for Live Virtual Panel on Mental Health

NFL Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley Team Up to Tackle Mental Health with Live Virtual Panel

Ahead of Super Bowl LV this weekend, Charles Haley is teaming up with his former teammate and lifelong friend Ronnie Lott to host a live discussion with medical experts to tackle the stigma and challenges that surround mental health.

The virtual panel hosted by Cisco takes place on Friday, February 5, at 10 am PT. Watch this free webinar by going to https://www.cisco.com/go/haleylottproject.

"My disorder is powerful and could've destroyed my life," said Haley. "Once I had the courage to ask for help, I found a reason to live. We will not lecture; we will speak from the heart and have a real discussion with the audience."

"Mental illness does not discriminate – it can affect anyone," said Lott. "I saw what Charles went through; we want to reiterate that it is not a weakness to ask for help. We know that numerous other athletes and people in all walks of life need help, and it is crucial to erase the stigma surrounding this type of illness."