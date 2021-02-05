Presented by

Morning Report: Roger Goodell Talks 2021 International Games, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley Team Up for Live Virtual Panel on Mental Health

Feb 05, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Friday, February 5.

New and Notable

Roger Goodell Says International Games Will Return in 2021 Pending Safety Considerations

The 2020 NFL season looked different in just about every way due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the league's withdrawal from the annual international games in London and Mexico City. As the league begins looking ahead to the 2021 season, commissioner Roger Goodell has made his stance on the International Series clear stating, "We will be back," during a press conference on Thursday. "We are planning for international games in 2021. That is the approach we are going to take."

The 49ers haven't played in an international game since 2013 when the team traveled to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Green Bay Packers are the last NFL franchise to not have played in an international match. Both the Jaguars (away) and Packers (home) are slated to take on the 49ers in 2021.

NFL Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley Team Up to Tackle Mental Health with Live Virtual Panel

Ahead of Super Bowl LV this weekend, Charles Haley is teaming up with his former teammate and lifelong friend Ronnie Lott to host a live discussion with medical experts to tackle the stigma and challenges that surround mental health. 

The virtual panel hosted by Cisco takes place on Friday, February 5, at 10 am PT. Watch this free webinar by going to https://www.cisco.com/go/haleylottproject.

"My disorder is powerful and could've destroyed my life," said Haley. "Once I had the courage to ask for help, I found a reason to live. We will not lecture; we will speak from the heart and have a real discussion with the audience." 

"Mental illness does not discriminate – it can affect anyone," said Lott. "I saw what Charles went through; we want to reiterate that it is not a weakness to ask for help. We know that numerous other athletes and people in all walks of life need help, and it is crucial to erase the stigma surrounding this type of illness." 

The panel, moderated by NFL Network's Mike Yam and will feature medical experts Dr. Nicki Bush, Associate Professor, Psychiatry UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences and Dr. Mira Zein, Cisco Corporate Mental Health Director and a Stanford University practicing psychiatrist.

49ers Sign LS Taybor Pepper to Two-Year Extension

San Francisco announced on Thursday they have signed LS Taybor Pepper to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Pepper (6-4, 245) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on September 30, 2020, where he went on to appear in 12 games for San Francisco last season and registered two special teams tackles.

Solomon Thomas Discusses Rehab, Free Agency and Being Mistaken for Dak Prescott

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas joined Bleacher Report to answer live fan questions ranging from topics surrounding free agency, his foundation, The Defensive Line, and how he's handling his rehab in preparation for the 2021 season.

Here's a look at several of fan-submitted questions from Thomas' live chat.

