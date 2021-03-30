Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF

Despite Trade, 49ers Believe Garoppolo Gives SF the Best Chance to Win

They say availability is the best ability in the NFL. That hasn't been the case for the San Francisco 49ers as of late. Over the past three seasons, quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has missed 23 games due to injury. In those seasons where Garoppolo has missed more than half of the 49ers contests, San Francisco owns an uninspiring 10-22 record. On the flip side, the team has seen a complete reversal in production when the quarterback is on the field.