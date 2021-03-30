Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, March 30.
New and Notable
Despite Trade, 49ers Believe Garoppolo Gives SF the Best Chance to Win
They say availability is the best ability in the NFL. That hasn't been the case for the San Francisco 49ers as of late. Over the past three seasons, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has missed 23 games due to injury. In those seasons where Garoppolo has missed more than half of the 49ers contests, San Francisco owns an uninspiring 10-22 record. On the flip side, the team has seen a complete reversal in production when the quarterback is on the field.
Needless to say, the 49ers believe they can win with Garoppolo. But according to the team's recent moves, they also don't want to gamble on his availability. Read More >>>
Roster News
The 49ers announced on Monday they have signed linebacker Nathan Gerry (GARY) to a one-year deal.
Gerry (6-2, 230) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round (184th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Eagles, he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 146 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery to go along with 20 tackles on special teams. He also saw action in six postseason contests (one start) and added six tackles.
49ers Hacen Intercambio Pre-Draft Para Subir a la Tercera Posición
Este viernes, los San Francisco 49ers hicieron un enorme cambio Pre-Draft para subir a la posición número 3 del NFL Draft subiendo nueve posiciones. Adam Schefter de ESPN reportó que los 49ers cambiaron su selección #12, una selección de tercera ronda compensatoria para el 2022 y selecciones de primera ronda para el 2022 y 2023 por la selección de primera ronda de los Miami Dolphins en el tercero general.