49ers Sign LB Nathan Gerry

Mar 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed LB Nathan Gerry (GARY) to a one-year deal.

Gerry (6-2, 230) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round (184th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Eagles, he appeared in 46 games (22 starts) and registered 146 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one fumble recovery to go along with 20 tackles on special teams. He also saw action in six postseason contests (one start) and added six tackles.

In 2020, Gerry started all seven games in which he appeared in and finished with 55 tackles, two passes defensed and 1.0 sack.

A 26-year-old native of Sioux Falls, SD, Gerry attended the University of Nebraska, where he appeared in 50 games (40 starts) and finished with 273 tackles, 19 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery as a safety at the school. A Third-Team All-America selection as a senior in 2016, he finished the season with 74 tackles, eight passes defensed, four interceptions and 0.5 sack.

